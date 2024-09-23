Chiefs sign quarterback Gardner Minshew

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs have their next backup quarterback, and he once had a huge game against Kansas City.
The Kansas City Star has confirmed Gardner Minshew, who started nine games with the Las Vegas Raiders last season and 46 in his NFL career, has signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs.
Minshew is the latest in a line of veterans who have served as Patrick Mahomes’ backup since becoming a starter in 2018: Chad Henne, Matt Moore, Blaine Gabbert and Carson Wentz have held the position.
Wentz, with the Chiefs in 2024, is a free agent expected to sign elsewhere.
Minshew, a former Washington State star, has played for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts before spending last season in Las Vegas, where he went 2-7 as a starter, passed for nine touchdowns, threw 10 interceptions and owned an 81.0 passer rating.
His best season came with the Colts in 2023 when he started a career-best 13 games and earned Pro Bowl recognition.
Minshew was selected in the sixth round of the 2019 draft by the Jaguars to back up Nick Foles. He was thrust into action in the season opener — against the Chiefs — and had a solid outing. He went 22-for-25 passing for 275 yards and two touchdowns in a losing effort.