Clarkston girls cruise past Hounds in district title game

Eight minutes into the contest and with the Clarkston girls basketball team already holding a double-digit lead, the Bantams were far from finished.

The Bantams combined for three straight 3-pointers and 11 total points to open the second quarter as part of a 20-0 run that stretched from the end of the first quarter to the final minute of the second.

Aneysa Judy and Reese de Groot shared the team lead with 12 points apiece, the Bantam defense held Pullman to just two points in the second quarter and Clarkston beat Pullman 59-33 in the second round of the 2A Greater Spokane League district tournament on Tuesday at Clarkston High School.

The Bantams will play at Deer Park at 5:30 p.m. today in the 2A GSL final while the Greyhounds end the season having doubled their win total from last year.

Bantams apply pressure

The Bantams opened the game with a level of defensive intensity that Pullman simply could not match.

After the Hounds got the first points on the board with an Eloise Clark 3-pointer on their first possession, Jaelyn McCormack-Marks fired a trey several seconds later.

Clark showed shooting prowess early with a reverse layup to restore a 5-3 Pullman lead about a minute into the contest, but Clarkston was not to be outdone.

De Groot spun around in the paint to nail a layup and tie the game at 5, ushering a 15-3 run to close the quarter.

Clarkston coach Debbie Sobotta said that her team did an excellent job of understanding and implementing the game plan, which included an intense commitment to pressure defense at every level.

With Clarkston applying the pressure, Pullman coach Angie Barbour said that her team often rushed possessions and took its first-look shots, even if they were suboptimal.

For the Clarkston players, the defensive focus paid off big time.

“This is an easier shot so ... make them push it out,” Judy said of the Bantams’ defensive plan. “And when it’s going up, try to tip it.”

The junior guard followed that plan to a “T,” especially when the Bantam lead sat at just seven points in the first quarter.

At one point, Judy stayed with Pullman guard Grace Kuhle through an offensive rebound, rose up and blocked the Greyhound shot.

Clarkston pushed past an early 5-5 tie to lead 20-9 after the first quarter, led by 17 points at halftime and pushed the advantage to 30 by the end of the third.

“Our defense just carried into our offense,” Judy said. “And so it just led to more open shots for everyone.”

Seven more wins for Pullman

While Pullman found itself outclassed and outhustled by its closest league opponent, the Greyhounds walked away from the season with a lot to learn and a lot to be proud of.