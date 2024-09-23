A high-stakes AP Top 25 game between heavyweights Georgia and Alabama has become an annual expectation for college football fans, but never this early.

The No. 2 Bulldogs visit the No. 4 Crimson Tide on Saturday night for a Southeastern Conference opener and only their third regular-season meeting since 2015.

Of the last eight matchups, four have come in SEC title games and two in College Football Playoff championship games.

This will be only the fifth time since 2000 — and first since No. 1 Alabama beat No. 3 Florida State 24-7 in 2017 — that two top-four teams have met before October.

There are three other Top 25 matchups on Saturday.

No. 19 Illinois, which is 4-0 for the first time since 2011, will try for its third win against a ranked opponent when it visits No. 9 Penn State. No. 15 Louisville goes to No. 16 Notre Dame, which has outscored Purdue and Miami (Ohio) 98-10 since its loss to Northern Illinois. No. 20 Oklahoma State visits No. 23 Kansas State for a meeting of Big 12 title hopefuls coming off losses in their league openers.

Best game

No. 2 Georgia (3-0) at No. 4 Alabama (3-0), Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

About all that's missing is Nick Saban, who was front and center as this rivalry built up steam over the past decade. The Crimson Tide haven't missed a beat so far under Kalen DeBoer, who took over for the retired Saban after leading Washington to the national championship game.

Jalen Milroe has had a hand in 14 of Alabama's 21 touchdowns, Jam Miller is averaging an SEC-best 9.14 yards per carry and the Tide are averaging 49 points per game.

The Carson Beck-led Georgia offense hasn't found its rhythm. Defense remains the Bulldogs' strength. They're the only FBS team that hasn't allowed a touchdown and they have surrendered just two plays of 20 yards or longer.

Still, Georgia has won 42 straight regular-season games and is favored by 1 1/2 points, according to BetMGM Sportsbook. If the Bulldogs are still favored at kickoff, it would end Alabama's streak of 90 straight home games in which it has been the favorite, according to ESPN.

Heisman watch

Heisman Trophy buzz is ratcheting up around Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter. Never mind he opened the week with 25-1 odds on BetMGM, 11th in the online sportsbook's pecking order.

Hunter has five straight games with over 100 yards receiving, including his seven-catch, 130-yard performance against Baylor. His biggest play against the Bears was the shoulder hit he put on Dominic Richardson near the goal line, causing the tailback to fumble out of the end zone and secure the Buffaloes' 38-31 overtime win. The Buffs' iron man played a season-high 145 snaps in the game, according to Pro Football Focus.