COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Cougars top Iowa in baseball for second win of season

COLLEGE ROUNDUP
CLEBURNE, Tex. — The Washington State Cougars came on strong from the fourth inning onward to notch their second straight win after an 0-8 start to their season, topping Iowa 7-4 in Game 2 of a four-game baseball series Friday at La Moderna Field.
Gavin Roy led Washington State (2-8) in hits and RBI with three apiece. Griffin Smith recorded the win from the mound after throwing five strikeouts in five innings, while Luke Meyers notched the save after fanning two as he closed things out.
The series continues with Game 3 today at 10 a.m. Pacific.
WSU 000 202 201—7 13 0
Iowa 100 110 100—4 10 2
Griffin Smith, Troy Shepard (6), Luke Meyers (7) and Will Cresswell; Cade Obermueller, Anthony Watts (7), Brant Hogue (7), Archer Ganon (9) and Daniel Rogers. W — Smith; L —Obermueller; S — Meyers.
WSU hits — Gavin Roy 3, Ricco Longo 2 (2B), Jack Weise 2 (2B), Cresswell (2B), Max Hartman, Logan Johnstone, Ryan Skjonsby, Luke Thiele, Cole Watterson.
Iowa hits — Caleb Wulf 4 (2B), Jackson Beaman (HR), Ben Wilmes, Gable Mitchell, Andy Nelson, Kooper Schulte.
LC State 8, British Columbia 3
VANCOUVER, B.C. — Three Warriors homered to support strong pitching by Evan Canfield and Jackson Cloud in No. 7 LC State’s victory over No. 24 British Columbia on Friday in Game 1 of a four-game baseball series.
Brandon Cabrera, Bulla Ephan and Izzy Madariaga each notched one home run and two RBI. Dominic Signorelli had a 3-for-4 batting performance for LC State (5-5).
Starter Canfield struck out six through as many innings pitched and was credited with the win, while reliever Cloud had four strikeouts in three innings en route to recording the save.
“Good team win today,” LCSC coach Jake Taylor said. “Dugout energy was present, and it carried over to the field. Good start to the series and another big day tomorrow.”
The Warriors continue their series against British Columbia with Games 2 and 3 today at 1 and 4 p.m., respectively.
Lewis-Clark State 100 022 012—8 11 0
British Columbia 000 210 000—3 12 0
Evan Canfield, Jackson Cloud (7) and Bulla Ephan; R. Beitel, J. Brock (6) and R. Young. W — Canfield; L — Beitel; S — Cloud.
Lewis-Clark State hits — Dominic Signorelli 3 (2 2B), Brandon Cabrera 2 (HR), Ephan (HR), Izzy Madariaga (HR), John Paul Avila (2B), Ike George, Spencer Zeller, Charlie Updegrave.
British Columbia hits — J. McGill 3 (2B, HR), K. Yip 2 (2B, HR), D. Draayers 2 (2B), A. Marsh 2, M. Middlemis 2, A. Rose.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Kibiwot advances, Tiegs sets record at Nationals
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Lewis-Clark State freshman Damaris Kibiwot advanced to the 3,000-meter finals while junior Grace Tiegs broke a 10-year-old record to highlight the second day of the NAIA Indoor Track and Field National Championships for the Warriors.
Kibiwot will compete in today’s final of the 3,000 after a strong kick to the finish of her Day 2 race saw her place third with a time of 10 minutes, 11.71 seconds. Tiegs, a Nezperce alum, broke the school record in the 1,000 with a 14th-place national time of 3:00.16.
In her first event of the weekend, Orofino product and LC senior Sydnie Zywina advanced to the final and finished 10th in the long jump with a leap of 18 feet, 4 1/2 inches. On the men’s side, London Kirk pan a person-best 600 time of 1:20.76, bolstering his third-place spot in the school record books as he placed 15th overall.
The Warriors conclude their national campaign with Zywina competing in the triple jump at 8:30 a.m. Pacific and Kibiwot in the 3,000 final at noon.
Two Vandals golden at Big Sky meet
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Mia Sylvester won the women’s weight throw with a mark of 63 feet, 10 1/4 inches and Jesuye Doherty took gold in the men’s long jump at 25-2 1/2 to lead the Idaho Vandals on Day 2 of the Big Sky Conference indoor championships.
In team scoring, the Idaho women currently hold sixth place while the men are in seventh.
The meet concludes today, with field events starting at 8 a.m. Pacific and running events at 9.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Lewis-Clark State 7, College of Idaho 0
The Warriors picked up their first NAIA win of the season as they swept visiting College of Idaho in team dual play at the LCSC Tennis Center.
Heidi Moyo pulled out a 6-4, 4-6, 10-5 battle at No. 1 singles, while April Buckingham paired with Beatriz Lambru to take a 6-3 No. 1 doubles set. Lambru at No. 2 singles and Pullman Greyhound alum Gwyn Heim at No. 6 posted 6-0, 6-0 shutouts. LC State improved its dual record to 4-5.
Doubles — April Buckingham/Beatriz Lambru, LC, def. Hristina Hjuba/Nicole Tran 6-3; Naiara Montero/Heidi Moyo, LC, def. Berkley Klarich/Alden Long 6-4; Paige Noble-Lucas/Rayana Shah, LC, def. Riley Cordova/Alissa Rautenberg 6-3.
Singles — Moyo, LC, def. Hjuba 6-4, 4-6, 10-5; Lambru, LC, def. Klarich 6-0, 6-0; Shah, LC, def. Long 6-3, 6-3; Montero, LC, def. Tran 6-0, 6-1; Noble-Lucas, LC, def. Cordova 6-1, 6-0; Gwyn Heim, LC, def. Izzy Sagehorn 6-0, 6-0.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Eastern Washington 5, Lewis-Clark State 2
The Warriors had the edge in doubles behind a dramatic 13-11 tiebreak victory from the No. 1 pairing of Pablo Herrera and Giacomo Moreira, but dropped five of six singles matches in a team dual defeat to Division I visitor Eastern Washington at the LCSC Activity Center.
Austin Camino had success for LC State (3-5) in both singles and doubles, winning the No. 6 match 7-5, 6-2 and pairing up with Austin Swing for a 6-1 No. 3 doubles set.
Singles — Tyler Waddock, EWU, def. Pablo Herrera 6-1, 7-5; Tyler Dalos, EWU, def. Giacomo Moreira 7-5, 6-0; Drew Dillon, EWU, def. Nell Rollin 6-3, 4-6, 6-4; Caden Kammerer, EWU, def. Austin Swing 6-2, 6-4; Arshjot Bhatti, EWU, def. Gautam Balakrishnan 6-3, 6-7 (3), 10-6; Alvaro Camino, LC, def. Brady Thomas 7-5, 6-2.
Doubles — Moreira/Herrera, LC, def. Kammerer/Dalos 7-6 (11); Dillon/Waddock, EWU, def. Balakrishnan/Rollin 6-4; Camino/Swing, LC, def. Bhatti/Thomas 6-1.