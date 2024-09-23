COMMENTARY: ACU’s near comeback a blessing not a curse for Idaho

When Nate Thomas pushed through the line for a 3-yard touchdown to give No. 4 Idaho a 27-3 lead over No. 19 Abilene Christian in the third quarter, it looked like another Vandal rout.

As I watched the game from my office, I was trying to figure out how I was going to sit down for this article and talk about possibly the greatest stretch of football Idaho has ever had in the nonconference portion of its schedule.

Meanwhile, the Wildcats found their footing and finally got their highly touted passing game going. ACU scored 21 unanswered points and had the ball with the chance to pull off a major comeback victory, and I couldn’t help but wonder what silly phrase I was going to use to compare the possible loss with the infamous “Couged it” moniker Washington State had been tagged with for years.

Luckily, I didn’t have to attempt to get clever, which is good because I am not very good at it anyway.

Instead, the Idaho defense, especially Matt Irwin who had a sack and forced fumble on the final drive, came up big and the Vandals completed nonconference play with two wins against ranked Football Championship Subdivision teams and a road victory against a Football Bowl Subdivision opponent.

The Vandals, of course, held on to defeat the Wildcats 27-24 on Saturday.

Winning on the road against a ranked opponent is not an easy task and for the first 32 minutes of the game that is exactly what Idaho was making it look like. However, I believe that the way the Vandals won that game was the best thing for the team going forward.

While I do believe Idaho’s team leaders would do their best to not allow it to happen, any team has a good chance of getting a little too high on itself with two blowout wins against solid competition. That is when letdown games or trap games happen.

If the game ended on that Thomas touchdown, Idaho would have beaten UAlbany and ACU by a combined score of 68-16 and you would not blame them for feeling a bit invincible.