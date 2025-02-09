NEW ORLEANS — Cooper DeJean took an interception to the house, Zack Baun made a pick in his old professional home and the Eagles so thoroughly thrashed Patrick Mahomes that by the time Kendrick Lamar had “Game Over” brightened in the Superdome stands to end his halftime set, it was just as clear that, so too, was the Super Bowl.

From Broad Street to Bourbon Street, the Eagles' defense this season never failed 66-year-old defensive mastermind Vic Fangio.

And the defense was never as great as it was in the Super Bowl.

The Eagles played at their ball-hawking, shut-down, sack-happy best against an overwhelmed Mahomes and the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs in a 40-22 romp Sunday to win the franchise's second Super Bowl.

DeJean, Baun, Josh Sweat and Milton Williams anchored a championship defense that smothered a dynasty and sacked Mahomes a whopping six times, the most by any defense ever against the two-time NFL MVP.

“Credit to the Eagles, man. They played better than us from start to finish,” Mahomes said.

The Chiefs had to feel as if they were stuck in a fever dream in a first half during which they totaled — totaled! — 23 yards and had just one first down. Mahomes was only 6 of 14 for 33 yards with no touchdown passes and two interceptions — one of them a pick-6 by DeJean — and another by Baun that led to an Eagles touchdown on the next drive.

“When you’re winning with the four-man rush and you can just cycle guys through and they’re still winning, you don’t have to blitz,” Baun said. "Great game plan, great communication. We were all on the same page all game.”

Mahomes, a three-time Super Bowl MVP, was sacked three times and shut out in the first half for just the third time in his NFL career as the Eagles cruised to a 24-0 lead and Lamar settled in for his halftime performance.

“They didn’t show any, you know, different looks. They didn’t show anything unscouted,” Chiefs center Creed Humphrey said. "It just came down to, you know, them coming out playing harder.”

It didn't matter to the Eagles that 2,005-yard rusher Saquon Barkley only ran for 31 yards in the first half — not when DeJean got 38 on his own on the interception return for a 17-0 lead. Nor did it matter the Eagles didn't blitz once in the entire game.