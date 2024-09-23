The No. 8 Idaho Vandals' third straight trip to the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs and second consecutive quarterfinal appearance ended in Bozeman, Mont., with a 52-19 loss to Montana State.

A first-quarter Isiah King interception immediately followed by a 55-yard touchdown pass from Idaho quarterback Jack Layne to sophomore wide receiver Jordan Dwyer tied it at 7-7. The Bobcats and Vandals traded field goals to keep it even at 10 in the second quarter before Montana State raddled off 21 straight points to close the second quarter after the Vandals attempted and failed to secure an onside kick, then fumbled the ball on their next drive and then allowed a 63-yard run from quarterback Tommy Mellott before halftime.