Flying bat dooms M’s in 2-1 loss to Yankees

SEATTLE — Here’s the thing about scoreboard watching and hoping for other teams to suffer defeat to aid your postseason hopes, you still need win your own games for it to truly make a difference.

On a night when they could’ve gained ground in the American League West standings with the Astros losing and also pick up a game in the chase for the third wild card spot with the Twins getting beat, the Mariners, instead, found a way to lose a must-win game to the Yankees, 2-1, in a way that defied all basic baseball logic and reason.

With no outs in the bottom of the 10th inning and trailing by a run, Julio Rodriguez, the automatic runner to start the inning, stood on third base after advancing on Cal Raleigh’s single to left field.

The Mariners stood primed to at least tie the game and set themselves up for a must-needed victory, Wednesday night at T-Mobile Park.

Instead, it all fell apart in a bizarre sequence of events, stunning most of the 31,674 in attendance.

Facing right-hander Ian Hamilton, a former Washington State standout, Randy Arozarena swung wildly and violently at a 2-2 slider off the plate. In the process of missing the pitch by about a foot, he lost his handle on the bat.

It helicoptered down the third baseline at a high rate of speed where Rodriguez was taking his lead. Not wanting to get hit with the unexpected flying lumber, Rodriguez bolted out of the way well into foul territory.

“Honestly, I just saw a bat flying up to my face, and I just ran away from it,” Rodriguez said. “After that, I was just in a little bit of shock.”

There was a slight problem: the play was still live.

Seeing Rodriguez well away from the third base bag and with his back to him, catcher Austin Wells alertly fired to third baseman Jazz Chisholm. With third base coach Manny Acta yelling at him to get back to the base, Rodriguez finally realized what was happening. But it was far too late. He had no chance of getting back safely and was tagged out.

“After I saw the bat, I thought it was gonna be the dead play, and then they would pick up the bat, and then I was gonna go back to third,” Rodriguez said. “And then I heard Manny yelling, ‘get back to third.’ That’s when I got back to third. At that moment, I wasn’t really thinking about the game. I was just thinking about getting away from the bat coming at me. That was a first for me.”

It was a bizarre, momentum-sapping, soul-crushing double play that killed any victory hopes.

“Two plays at third on back-to-back nights that are pretty amazing,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “Kind of gifts to go our way. That’s one I’ve never seen and I don’t know if I’ll ever see it again.”

With two outs, Justin Turner, who watched the base-running calamity in the on-deck circle, popped out to end the game.

“This is a tougher one to lose,” manager Dan Wilson said quietly. “It looked like just kind of a reaction to kind of get out of the way. And, you know, I don’t think I’ve ever seen that before in a game. Just a strange situation.”

Strange might not be the first word of choice that most fans would use to describe it. Neither Wilson or Rodriguez labeled it a mistake.

The Mariners remain five games back of Houston in the AL West and three games back of the Twins in the wild-card race with 10 games left to play. Math says they are still alive for a postseason berth. Reality says they are without hope.

This one-run loss where the Mariners failed to do much of anything offensively will be added to the inordinate number of outcomes with that criteria.

But in Mariners’ lore, it will remain something more — a painful and mocking highlight, encapsulating all that went wrong in a season that fell apart in June and never righted itself.