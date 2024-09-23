Sections
SportsSeptember 21, 2024

Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

The Associated Press, Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Aberdeen 29, Ririe 14

Bishop Kelly 19, Nampa 0

Borah 23, Owyhee 10

Buhl 21, American Falls 17

Columbia 7, Ridgevue 6

Dietrich 62, Castleford 20

Emmett 48, Skyview 44

Filer 31, Wood River 16

Fruitland 21, Nampa Christian 0

Gooding 30, Mountain Home 6

Highland 37, Thunder Ridge 27

Homedale 50, Jerome 0

Jackson Hole, Wyo. 43, Bear Lake 6

Kimberly 17, Sugar-Salem 14

Kuna 21, Mountain View 20

Madison 49, Blackfoot 0

Marsh Valley 50, Soda Springs 0

Marsing 49, Payette 7

Middleton 49, Centennial 7

Moscow 49, St. Maries 13

N. Fremont 44, Melba 12

Nyssa, Ore. 46, Parma 14

Pocatello 49, Sandpoint 48

Preston 45, Burley 28

Rigby 35, West, Utah 33

Rocky Mountain 56, Capital 14

Salmon 8, Orofino 7

Shoshone 60, Camas County 0

Skyline 28, Hillcrest 16

St. Joseph, Utah 40, Watersprings 36

Star Valley, Wyo. 56, Teton 6

Timberline 21, Meridian 13

Tri-Valley 50, Rimrock 6

Twin Falls 28, Canyon Ridge 13

Vallivue 50, Caldwell 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

