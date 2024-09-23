Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Aberdeen 29, Ririe 14
Bishop Kelly 19, Nampa 0
Borah 23, Owyhee 10
Buhl 21, American Falls 17
Columbia 7, Ridgevue 6
Dietrich 62, Castleford 20
Emmett 48, Skyview 44
Filer 31, Wood River 16
Fruitland 21, Nampa Christian 0
Gooding 30, Mountain Home 6
Highland 37, Thunder Ridge 27
Homedale 50, Jerome 0
Jackson Hole, Wyo. 43, Bear Lake 6
Kimberly 17, Sugar-Salem 14
Kuna 21, Mountain View 20
Madison 49, Blackfoot 0
Marsh Valley 50, Soda Springs 0
Marsing 49, Payette 7
Middleton 49, Centennial 7
Moscow 49, St. Maries 13
N. Fremont 44, Melba 12
Nyssa, Ore. 46, Parma 14
Pocatello 49, Sandpoint 48
Preston 45, Burley 28
Rigby 35, West, Utah 33
Rocky Mountain 56, Capital 14
Salmon 8, Orofino 7
Shoshone 60, Camas County 0
Skyline 28, Hillcrest 16
St. Joseph, Utah 40, Watersprings 36
Star Valley, Wyo. 56, Teton 6
Timberline 21, Meridian 13
Tri-Valley 50, Rimrock 6
Twin Falls 28, Canyon Ridge 13
Vallivue 50, Caldwell 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/