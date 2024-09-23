Give it a couple of years and a clash between Boise State and Washington State will be a conference matchup with both as members of the Pac-12.

For now, it’ll have to settle for simply being a critically important early non-conference meeting between regional rivals that could have ramifications come December.

“It’s a big deal. It’s a huge deal for the community and for our players, for our staff. I mean that’s why you come to Boise State for opportunities like this,” Boise State coach Spencer Danielson said.

The unbeaten Cougars will make the short trip south to face the 25th-ranked Broncos on Saturday night with both teams believing a win could be a springboard to bigger things.

Washington State (4-0) has already passed a couple of Power Four tests with wins over Texas Tech and rival Washington, and last week survived a wild Friday night on the Palouse with a double overtime win over San Jose State. That victory marked the first time since 1906-07 the Cougars started 4-0 in consecutive seasons.

Washington State coach Jake Dickert noted it was the first time since he became a head coach that the Cougars trailed in the fourth quarter and rallied to win. He’s hoping that his team seeing a comeback like that happen can propel them forward.

“It says a lot to the culture. That was a culture win Friday night, no doubt about it,” Dickert said. “They believed in each other. They kept pushing. The glue of those bonds and that trust kept rolling.”

There is similar importance for the Broncos (2-1), who own one of the more impressive losses of the season falling at No. 8 Oregon in Week 2. Boise State became the final FBS team in the country to play a home game with last week’s easy win over Portland State and while there is an entire Mountain West schedule still to play, the matchup with Washington State is marquee opportunity to boost its resume.

“We played three games and that’s what I’m going to tell our team,” Danielson said. “There’s a lot of pub about this game and I get it. That’s the reality of it. Huge game. College Football Playoff. Top 25. Blah, blah, blah … it means nothing. We got to keep learning and growing. We have a huge opponent.”