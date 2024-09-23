AREA ROUNDUP
PULLMAN — Bailee Randall had three hits to drive in eight runs, including a grand slam and a double in the Pullman softball team’s 31-4 Greater Spokane League season-opening victory over North Central of Spokane.
The Greyhounds’ Taylor Cromie hit a home run, a double and recorded five RBI. Cori Stewart drove in three runs on two hits.
Pullman scored 11 runs in two separate innings in a dominate offensive showing.
The game ended early due to the mercy rule.
North Central 000 40—4 2 2
Pullman (11)36 (11)x—31 11 1
Harwood, Dixon (2) and unknown; B. Randall, K. Rees (4) and T. Cromie. W — Randall; L — Harwood.
North Central hits — Mendez, unknown.
Pullman hits — Randall 3 (HR, 2B), Cromie 2 (HR, 2B), C. Stewart 2, I. Dahmen, H. Zuercher, E. Herndon, J. Stewart.
Orofino 14, Kellogg 4
OROFINO — Rilee Diffin led the Maniacs’ offense with three hits and five RBI, including a home run and a double in Orofino’s 2A Central Idaho win over Kellogg.
Kennedy Coleman also had three hits. She drove in two runs and hit a double.
“We came out of the gate hitting really well early,” Orofino coach Sean Diffin said. “Hopefully we can continue that.”
Kellogg 100 03—4 5 0
Orofino 612 5x—14 10 1
K. McDonald, C. McDaniel (2) and E. Kunze; R. Deyo and R. Diffin. W — Deyo; L — McDonald.
Kellogg hits — K. Dechand 2, A. Kunze, B. Schillerff.
Orofino hits — R. Diffin 3 (HR, 2B), K. Coleman 3 (2B), S. Tondevold 2 (2B), S. Olive, P. Deyo.
Clearwater Valley 9, Prairie 2
KOOSKIA — The Rams beat the Pirates in their 2A Whitepine League game.
It was a close contest for most of the game, but Clearwater Valley put up seven runs in the fifth inning.
Riley Parsons pitched a complete game for the Rams and gathered a hit as well.
Freshman catcher Kenly Forsmann led Prairie with one hit.
The game was called early because of inclement weather.
Prairie 101 00—2 3 0
Clearwater Valley 001 17—9 3 0
K. Lockett, H. Rowland (5) and K. Forsmann; R. Parsons and E. Schuster. W — Lockett; L — Parsons.
Prairie hits — K. Forsmann, Z. Behler, M. Nuxoll.
Clearwater Valley hits — R. Parsons, M. Meyers, J. Rice.
Colfax 18, Reardan 10
COLFAX — Kirsten Akesson totaled four hits, including a triple, and had three RBI in Colfax’s win over Reardan.
Every player except one on the Bulldogs had a hit in the game. Eight different Colfax players drove in a run.
Marchele McNeilly earned the win on five innings pitched.
Reardan 010 135 0—10 5 7
Colfax 370 215 x—18 18 6
S. Nortz and Hadley; K. Akesson, A. Swan (2), M. McNeilly (3) and G. Jones. W — McNeilly; L — Nortz.
Reardan hits — K. Clouse 2 (2B), S. Nortz, T. Zagorski, O. Wicks.
Colfax hits — K. Akesson 4 (3B), B. Gichrist 2 (2B), A. Swan 2, A. Imler 2, G. Jones 2, L. Inman 2, I. Huntley, C. Booth, McNeilly, H. Vandenbark.
East Valley 15, Clarkston 5
SPOKANE — The Bantams lost to 2A Greater Spokane League foe East Valley.
Joey Miller led Clarkston with three hits, including a home run. Miller added three RBI.
Sierra Whitmore and Shelby Swanson paced East Valley with three RBI each.
Swanson also pitched a full six innings and had 12 strikeouts.
Clarkston 200 030—5 4 8
East Valley 006 252—15 10 0
Veyah Craven and Joey Miller; Shelby Swanson and Ivy Sullivan. W — Swanson; L — Craven.
Clarkston hits — Joey Miller 3 (HR), Bailey Blaydes.
East Valley hits — Sierra Whitmore 3 (2B), Dakota Morris 2, Shelby Swanson (HR), JC Weger (2B), Ivy Sullivan, Emily Rocha, Riley Killarzoac.
Potlatch at Kendrick softball canceled
A game between Potlatch and Kendrick that was previously scheduled for Thursday was canceled for unknown reasons.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Bears grab a pair of wins in Boise
BOISE — Moscow played two games in the Bucks Bag Tournament in Boise. The Bears beat Emmett 8-1 and host Timberline of Boise 4-2.
Tyson Izzo racked up five total hits, including a triple and a double, and four RBI on the day. He hit a double and a triple against Emmett.
Against Timberline, Moscow pitcher Butch Kiblen threw six full innings and only allowed one run to score.
The Bears improved their record to 3-0 on the season.
Emmett 000 010 0—1 4 5
Moscow 103 301 x—8 7 1
Jackson Simonsen, Evan Randall (5) and Nick Browne; Sam Riney, Wyatt Hartin (5), Mason Helbling (7) and Tyson Izzo. W — Rigney; L — Simonsen.
Emmett hits — Kyzer Altmiller 2 (3B), Zach Rolland, Jackson Simonsen.
Moscow hits — Tyson Izzo 3 (3B, 2B), JP Breese 2, Andrew Hurley, Mason Helbling.
———
Moscow 003 100 0—4 6 4
Timberline 100 000 1—2 2 2
Butch Kiblen, Connor Isakson (7) and Tyson Izzo; Diego Baker, Zeke Miller (4) and Owne Lauerman. W — Kiblen; L — Baker.
Moscow hits — Izzo 2, Dan Fitt (2B), Andrew Hurley, Wyatt Hartig, Sam Rigney.
Timberline — Logan Thistle, Dallin Welch.
Orofino wins big in Asotin Tournament
ASOTIN — In a tournament hosted by Asotin, Orofino defeated Colton 44-0 and Clarkston JV beat Colton 14-4.
Clarkston JV had four separate players with multiple hits. All four led the team with two RBI. Treven Smith pitched the full five innings allowed just four runs with seven strikeouts.
The Maniacs were explosive offensively, scoring 44 runs on 22 hits in their win. Aiden Olive had five hits, three doubles and a triple. Jaeger Tondevold had four hits with a double along with pitching three innings and fanning seven batters. Quinton Naranjo and Blake Barlow each had three hits with two of Naranjo’s being doubles.
Dakota Cook led the Wildcats with three hits on the day.
Colton 020 02—4 4 1
Clarkston JV 043 61—14 14 1
Jake Moehrle, Silas Nollmeyer (4) and Tanner Baerlocher; Treven Smith and unknown. W — Smith; L — Moehrle.
Colton hits — Dakota Cook 2, Baerlocher, Xavier Druffel.
Clarkston JV hits — Treven Smith 2, Aydan Spring 2, Matthew Warner 2, unknown 2, Preston Nugen, Jamin Elliot (2B), Ryker McKeirnan (2B), Isiah Dale (2B), Colton Lockhart (2B), Jeremiah Webster.
———
Orofino 597 (11)(12)—44 22 1
Colton 000 0x—0 2 3
Jaeger Tondevold, Tyler Zumpe (4) and Lane Turcott; Tanner Baerlocher, Hayden Purnell (3), Joey Hemighaus (3), Brennan Schlee (4) and Xaiver Druffel. W — Tondevold; L — Baerlocher.
Orofino hits — Aiden Olive 5 (3 2B, 3B), Tondevold 4 (2B), Quinton Naranjo 3 (2 2B), Blake Barlow 3, Hunter Gamble 2, Tyler Zumpe 2 (3B, 2B), Ethan Gilmore, Nicholas Bonner, Jake Runia.
Colton hits — Baerlocher, Dakota Cook.
Clearwater Valley 20, Prairie 10
KOOSKIA — Tiago Pickering ended up with the win in Clearwater Valley’s victory over Prairie.
Josh Gardner led the Rams with three hits. Jake Fabbi, Pickering and Peter Fabbi each had three RBI for Clearwater Valley.
Chris Schumacher led the Pirates with three hits, including a double. Levi McElroy hit a home run and had four RBI for Prairie.
Prairie 222 022—10 14 4
Clearwater Valley 263 234—20 9 3
L. McElroy, P Schwartz (2), D. Poxleitner (4) and D. Poxleitner, unknown (4); C. Christensen, T. Pickering, A. Hicks and T. Pickering, unknown (4). W — Pickering; L — Poxleitner.
Prairie hits — C. Schumacher 3 (2B), L McElroy 2 (HR), Schwartz 2, C. Shears 2, J. Quintal, Poxleitner, K. Quintal, M. Rehder, C. Ray.
Clearwater Valley — J. Gardner 3, B. Meyer (2B), J. Fabbi, Pickering, C. Schilling, L. Barger, P. Fabbi.
Potlatch at Kendrick postponed
The Potlatch at Kendrick baseball game was postponed Thursday due to inclement weather. The make up date is yet to be announced.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Pullman 3, East Valley 1
SPOKANE — The Greyhounds used a second-half push to beat East Valley.
In the 2A Greater Spokane League match, Clarens Dollin scored two goals and assisted one goal.
The Greyhounds defense suffocated the Knights in the second half, not letting them have one shot on goal.
“There’s been a four-game trend of being better in the second half,” Pullman coach Doug Winchell said. “We play more aggressively.”
Pullman is now 5-0 and 3-0 in league play.
Pullman 1 2 — 3
East Valley 1 0—1
Pullman — Clarens Dollin, Marcello Romero, 22nd.
East Valley — Benjamin Henry, 38th.
Pullman — Clarens Dollin, 44th.
Pullman — Diego Amado Ariza, Clarens Dollin, 76th.
Shots — Pullman 14, East Valley 4. Saves — Pullman: Milo Wexler 2; East Valley: Cooper Bledsoe 7.
West Valley 7, Clarkston 1
West Valley beat Clarkston in its 2A Greater Spokane League match.
Mohammad Seck had a hat trick for the Eagles and scored two goals in the first three minutes.
Clarkston’s lone goal came from Miles Bouterse in the 63rd minute.
Clarkston is now 2-2 overall and 1-2 in league play.
West Valley 5 2—7
Clarkston 0 1—1
West Valley — Mohammad Seck, 1st.
West Valley — Mohammad Seck, 3rd.
West Valley — Aiden Sobota, 18th.
West Valley — Trenten Lobdell (Champ Bailey), 32nd.
West Valley — Mohammad Seck (Aiden Sobota), 50th.
Clarkston — Miles Bouterse, 63rd.
West Valley — Kainen Jaklitsch, 68th.
Shots — West Valley 15, Clarkston 6. Saves — West Valley: Liam Mortensen 3, Brice Abbey 2; Clarkston: James LeBret 6, Silas Newhouse 5.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS
Pullman 7, East Valley 0
SPOKANE VALLEY — The Greyhounds recorded a rare golden dual, sweeping every match contested by a scoreline of 6-0, 6-0 in a whitewash of host East Valley to kick off their 2A Greater Spokane League title defense.
Coach Cody Wendt, who is embarking on his ninth season on the job, believed that he had never seen such a feat before in his career.
“The Hounds have long been dominant, ‘tis surely true — but to concede not a game is a hard thing to do,” he said.
Daniel Schertenleib was the first to finish, dropping only one point in the second set and delivering the No. 3 singles victory for Pullman (2-1, 1-0) after just over half-an-hour of play.
Singles — Nathan Sutton, Pul, def. Joe Maughan 6-0, 6-0; Reed Newell, Pul, def. Zach Charbonneau 6-0, 6-0; Daniel Schertenleib, Pul, def. Mason Comstock 6-0, 6-0; Quincy Hawreliak, Pul, def. Darren Shelley 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Mir Park/Charles Liu, Pul, def. Elijah Neu/Nolan Pickard 6-0, 6-0; Neal Wang/Lysander Elgar, Pul, def. Dean Maughan/Jayden Sterkel 6-0, 6-0; Aditya Parikh/Olin Liu, Pul, won by forfeit.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
Pullman 7, East Valley 0
PULLMAN — Rhoda Wang led the way with a 6-0, 6-0 shutout as the host Greyhounds swept East Valley of Spokane Valley in their 2A Greater Spokane League debut.
Normally a doubles player, Vivien Lin stepped into the No. 4 singles slot and produced a 6-0, 6-4 win for Pullman (2-1, 1-0). Daun Park and Azriah Seeber pulled out a close opening set before taking over in the second for a 7-5, 6-1 No. 1 doubles win, while Emerson Tippett and Brynnley Jacobs were the Hounds’ most dominant pairing for the day, prevailing 6-1, 6-1 in the No. 2 match.
Singles — Rhoda Wang, Pul, def. Fasai Xiong 6-0, 6-0; Diana Gutierrez, Pul, def. Mila Benninghoff 6-2, 6-1; Amy Fugh, Pul, def. Charlotte Werner-Ashpaugh 6-1, 6-3; Vivien Lin, Pul, def. Dahlia Autrey 6-0, 6-4.
Doubles — Daun Park/Azriah Seeber, Pul, def. Ava Adolfson/Whitney Hamlin 7-5, 6-1; Emerson Tippett/Brynnley Jacobs, Pul, def. Hadley Forsman/Lorelei Taylor 6-1, 6-1; Katelyn Schroeder/Retal Adbellatiffe, Pul, def. Georgia Piatt/Haley Hutson 7-5, 6-2.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Lewis-Clark State 5, Loyola 2
NEW ORLEANS — The Lewis-Clark State men’s tennis team upset No. 23 Loyola in the Xavier/Dillard Invitational and secured its fifth-straight victory.
Loyola (4-4) swept all three doubles matches to claim the doubles point. LC State’s Austin Swing and Cesar Coloma claimed the first two Warrior points to even the dual at 2-2. Rafael Bonnet de Larbogne fought to the 6-1, 7-6 (7-3) win to put LC State up 3-2 and Nell Rollin secured the victory, narrowly dropping the second set before storming back to win the third 6-3.
Freshman Pablo Herrera dropped the first 6-3 and rallied to take the second and third sets 7-5 and a shortened 10-5 for LC State (9-7).
Singles — Pablo Herrera, LC, def. Remus Hebhang-Balan 3-6, 7-5, 7-4; Sam Izrael, Loy, def. Giacomo Moreira; Nell Rollin, LC, def. Hippolyte de Preville 6-4, 5-7, 6-3; Austin Swing, LC, def. Akhil Indrabalan 6-4, 6-2; Rafael Bonnet de Larbogne, LC, def. Matz Spencer 6-1, 7-6, 7-3; Cesar Coloma, LC, def. Alfredo Gallegos 6-3, 7-6, 7-4.
Doubles — Hebhang-Balan/Indrabalan, Loy, def. Herrera/Moreira; Izrael/Motazed, Loy, def. Naranjo/Coloma; de Preville/Gallegos, Loy, def. Swing/Balakrishnan 6-3.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Loyola 6, Lewis-Clark State 1
NEW ORLEANS, La. — Naiara Montero battled to a 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 No. 4 singles win for the Warriors’ lone point as they opened their run in the Xavier/Dillard Invitational with a team dual defeat at the hands of No. 8 Loyola.
LC State (6-9) continues the event facing No. 5 William Carey (Miss.) today at 8 a.m. Pacific.
Doubles — Lucy Carpentr/Chloe Henderson, Loy, def. Naiara Montero/Beatriz Lambru 6-3; Reilly Briggs/Avery Frierson, Loy, def. Ana Govea/April Buckingham 6-2; Adele Fereres/Micaela Ponce, Loy, def. Gwyn Heim/Paige Noble-Lucas 6-1.
Singles — Carpenter, Loy, def. Lambru 6-4, 7-6 (5); Henderson, Loy, def. Rayana Shah 6-3, 6-4; Ponce, Loy, def. Noble-Lucas 6-4, 6-3; Montero, LC, def. Avrora Volkova 6-4, 4-6, 6-4; Fereres, Loy, def. Heim 6-1, 6-1; Frierson, Loy, def. Buckingham 6-3, 6-1.
COLLEGE SWIMMING
Lundgren, Revitt fall just shy of PRs in NCAA Championships
Washington State swimmers Emily Lundgren and Darcy Revitt fell just short of advancing in the 2025 NCAA Swimming Championships.
Lundgren, making her third career NCAA Championships appearance, swam a 1-minute, 59.03-second time in the 200 but did not advance to the evening final.
Revit won her 50 heat with a 21.9 time to earn first alternate status for the evening finals. Both times were just shy of their respective personal records.
Lundgren will swim in the 100 breast today and 200 breast on Saturday while Revitt will partake in the 100 free on Saturday. Saturday will also see Dori Hathazi in the 200 fly.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Severijnse wins gold for Warriors
SPOKANE — A winning javelin throw of 185 feet, 4 inches from Perry Severijnse highlighted the day for Lewis-Clark State at the Whitworth Buc Invitational.
Fellow Warrior Cameron Carrara, a freshman, took second in the decathlon high jump with a mark of 5-6.
On the women’s side, LC State freshman Damaris Kibiwot was fourth in the 5,000-meter run with a time of 18 minutes, 9.37 seconds, while Gianna Anderson’s 119-11 javelin throw was good for another fourth-place finish.
The meet concludes today, with competition starting with the men’s decathlon discus at 11:45 a.m.