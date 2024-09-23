Hays, Brooks have big days, Idaho State turns back Southern Utah 38-28

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Hunter Hays ran for two touchdowns and Dason Brooks added a key 75-yard score to lift Idaho State to a 38-28 win over Southern Utah on Saturday.

One snap after the Thunderbirds closed within 24-14, Brooks burst over the left side and raced to the end zone.

Berry Jackson capped a long drive to pull the Thunderbirds (1-3) within 10 on a 2-yard run but Brooks stopped the rally.

Brooks finished with 136 yards rushing. Hays, the running quarterback for the Bengals (2-2), scored twice on short runs in the first quarter and then iced it with a 20-yard toss to Christian Fredricksen with 1:46 left in the game.