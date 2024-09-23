Sections
September 22, 2024

Hays, Brooks have big days, Idaho State turns back Southern Utah 38-28

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Hunter Hays ran for two touchdowns and Dason Brooks added a key 75-yard score to lift Idaho State to a 38-28 win over Southern Utah on Saturday.

AP News, Associated Press

One snap after the Thunderbirds closed within 24-14, Brooks burst over the left side and raced to the end zone.

Berry Jackson capped a long drive to pull the Thunderbirds (1-3) within 10 on a 2-yard run but Brooks stopped the rally.

Brooks finished with 136 yards rushing. Hays, the running quarterback for the Bengals (2-2), scored twice on short runs in the first quarter and then iced it with a 20-yard toss to Christian Fredricksen with 1:46 left in the game.

Kobe Tracy found Eric Johnson for an 18-yard score for the Bengals 10 seconds before halftime to make it 24-7. Tracy was 14 of 22 for 121 yards passing.

Targhee Lambson, who rushed for 172 yards on 26 carries, had a 1-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter for Southern Utah. Jackson was 13 of 20 for 177 yards, with a swing pass to Gabe Nunez, who went 19 yards to score on the first play of the second quarter. Bronson Barron had a touchdown pass to Shane Carr, who had 104 yards on seven receptions, in the closing seconds.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

