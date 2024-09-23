Two Elliss brothers of Idaho wrapped up the 2024-25 NFL regular season with the best campaigns of their pro careers thus far.

Christian Elliss finished his breakout year with the New England Patriots with a team-high 13 tackles in a win over the Buffalo Bills, and Kaden Elliss concluded his best season to date with a team-leading 10 tackles in a loss to the Carolina Panthers.

A third Elliss brother, Jonah Elliss, had just two tackles but his Denver Broncos are headed to the NFL playoffs.

Here’s how all the former Idaho Vandals, Washington State Cougars and the lone Moscow Bear fared in NFL Week 18:

Idaho

LB, Christian Elliss, New England Patriots: The former undrafted free agent racked up a career-best and team-high 13 tackles (five solo) and one pass defensed in a 23-16 win against the Bills. He was the second-highest graded Patriot in the game per Pro Football Focus. He ends the year with by far the best season in his five-year career: 80 tackles (42 solo), 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, one interception and five passes defensed.

LB, Kaden Elliss, Atlanta Falcons: The eldest Elliss brother ended his season once again leading his team in tackles with 10 (three solo) in a 44-38 loss to the Panthers. Kaden Elliss is an alternate for the Pro Bowl. The sixth-year pro also ends with the best season of his career: He’s the only NFL player with 150-plus tackles (85 solo) and five sacks, along with adding one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, one interception and three passes defensed.

LS, Hogan Hatten, Detroit Lions: Hatten snapped for one field goal (1-for-1), four extra points (4-for-4) and two punts in helping the Lions beat the Vikings 31-9 to secure the NFL’s No. 1 playoff seed out of the NFC.

PR/KR/WR Jermaine Jackson, New Orleans Saints: On the practice squad, he did not play in a 27-19 loss to the Buccaneers.

WSU

S, Jaden Hicks, Kansas City Chiefs: The rookie safety tallied five solo tackles, one tackle for loss and one pass defensed in a 38-0 loss to the Broncos. The Chiefs rested most of their starters having already secured a No. 1 seed.

CB, Jaylen Watson, Kansas City Chiefs: On the injured reserve with an ankle injury, he did not play in the 38-0 loss to the Broncos.

QB, Gardner Minshew, Las Vegas Raiders: The veteran QB is on the injured reserve with a broken collarbone suffered in Week 12 and did not play in a 34-20 loss to the Chargers. He ended his season with 2,013 passing yards, a 66.3% completion rate, nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions.