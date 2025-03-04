Idaho garners an OT victory on senior day

MOSCOW — Fans got an extra five minutes of basketball — and an extra dose of excitement — as the Idaho men’s basketball team survived a slow start offensively en route to an 81-79 win over Weber State on senior day at ICCU Arena.

“Tonight, I just knew we were going to win. It was a little tough at times, but we pulled it out and that I’m proud of,” Idaho forward Julius Mims said.

Mims, one of three Vandal seniors recognized pregame, came up with several key defensive stops in the paint to spark a 17-4 run in the later stages of the second half of the win that gave Idaho (13-17, 8-9 Big Sky) a lead down the stretch.

“It was winning time and we knew what we needed to do,” Mims said. “The boys believed and we got it done.”

Weber State (11-20, 5-12) had its own 7-0 run to cut the deficit to one point with four minutes remaining, and eventually, the Wildcats fought back to tie it with 19.2 seconds left by way of two free throws from Blaise Threatt to force overtime, coming as part of his game-leading 32-point performance.

Threatt added nine assists and six rebounds to his performance and his only miss of 13 attempts at the free-throw line was an intentional miss at the end of overtime in hopes of his team getting a rebound down two points with 5 seconds left.

It was a scramble for the ball on the floor and the Wildcats couldn’t recover as time expired in OT.

Although Threatt had the best individual scoring performance, Idaho’s Kolton Mitchell secured the Vandal win with two clutch plays in overtime.

First, he made a four-point play after he was fouled on a 3-pointer for the first points of the extra period. Then, his offensive rebound and pass out to Tyler Mrus for the go-ahead 3 with 1:23 remaining served as the catalyst of the Vandal win.

“He’s got deep inner confidence. When the game is on the line, he wants the ball in his hands. For a redshirt freshman, that’s pretty special,” Idaho coach Alex Pribble said.

Mrus finished with a team-leading 22 points in 43 minutes on the court, with all of his attempts from the floor coming from 3-point land, where he finished 6-of-13 shooting. He had three teammates join him in double-digit scoring as Kristian Gonzalez and Mitchell both finished with 18 and Jack Payne scored 11.

Mims scored six points in his final home game and ended the night with a season-high 13 rebounds and two blocks, including an emphatic block off the backboard with just over seven minutes to go that led to a Gonzalez 3-pointer on the other end to give Idaho a seven-point lead.

“Despite the injuries, despite the adversity he’s faced this entire year, he comes out and plays 38 minutes of basketball,” Pribble said. “Julius and his teammates embraced the ‘hard’ tonight. You don’t have to win clean, this is March basketball, you just got to find a way to win.”