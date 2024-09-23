Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
SportsJanuary 9, 2025

Judge rules WSU justified in firing Nick Rolovich

WSU fired football coach over his COVID-19 vaccine refusal in 2021

Nick Gibson
Washington State head coach Nick Rolovich walks off the field after the Cougars beat Stanford, 34-31, in a Pac-12 game on Saturday evening, Oct. 16, 2021, at Martin Stadium in Pullman. Rolovich would be fired the following Monday, Oct. 19, 2021 for failing to comply with the stat’s vaccination mandate.
Washington State head coach Nick Rolovich walks off the field after the Cougars beat Stanford, 34-31, in a Pac-12 game on Saturday evening, Oct. 16, 2021, at Martin Stadium in Pullman. Rolovich would be fired the following Monday, Oct. 19, 2021 for failing to comply with the stat’s vaccination mandate. Pete Caster/Tribune

A federal judge ruled Monday that Washington State University was justified in firing former head football coach Nick Rolovich for failing to comply with the state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

The decision from Judge Thomas Rice of the U.S. District Court for Eastern Washington comes three years after Rolovich was let go midway through the 2021 season. At the time, state employees were mandated to be vaccinated against coronavirus, a requirement later rescinded by the state.

For months, Rolovich sought a religious exemption from the requirement — based on what the second-year coach called his “devout” Catholic faith. His request was denied following a blind review by a two-person panel.

Rolovich, who was the highest-earning state employee at the time with an annual salary of $3.2 million, then filed a lawsuit against the university. The lawsuit was set to go to trial in December, before both Rolovich and the university submitted requests for Rice to make a decision.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Rice found the evidence and arguments provided by both sides did not support Rolovich’s claim of objecting to the vaccination on religious grounds, according to court records.

“(Rolovich) frequently expressed secular concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine to friends, family members and coworkers,” Rice wrote. “In the thousands of pages of discovery, Plaintiff does not invoke a religious objection to the vaccine. This alone is a basis for denying Plaintiff’s claimed religious objection.”

Rice also agreed with the university’s argument that it could not reasonably accommodate Rolovich’s claimed religious views without experiencing undue hardships in the process, including increased travel costs, an increased risk of spreading COVID-19 to others, harm to recruitment and fundraising efforts, and damage to WSU’s reputation.

There was “overwhelming evidence” Rolovich’s refusal to vaccinate would cause the university undue hardship, Rice wrote.

Rolovich had a 5-6 record at WSU during the 2020 and 2021 seasons, with the former greatly truncated by the pandemic. He was hired as a senior offensive assistant at the University of California last month after spending three years away from college football.

Related
SportsJan. 9
How they fared in the NFL Week 18: Idaho’s eldest Elliss bro...
SportsJan. 8
How they fared in the NFL Week 18: Idaho’s eldest Elliss bro...
SportsJan. 8
AREA ROUNDUP: Wildcats get revenge on Lakeside, win 6th stra...
SportsJan. 7
Idaho to host 6 regular season games against Division I oppo...
Related
Judge rules WSU justified in firing Rolovich
SportsJan. 7
Judge rules WSU justified in firing Rolovich
360 Gymnastics of Clarkston to host 15th annual Winter Spirit competition
SportsJan. 7
360 Gymnastics of Clarkston to host 15th annual Winter Spirit competition
Seahawks fire offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb
SportsJan. 7
Seahawks fire offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb
Lions secure No. 1 seed, cement NFL playoff field
SportsJan. 7
Lions secure No. 1 seed, cement NFL playoff field
North Dakota State beats Montana State, wins 10th FCS title
SportsJan. 7
North Dakota State beats Montana State, wins 10th FCS title
Cougars use 23-1 run to beat USF; remain undefeated in WCC
SportsJan. 5
Cougars use 23-1 run to beat USF; remain undefeated in WCC
COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Cougars conquer Beavers, sit at second in WCC women’s basketball
SportsJan. 5
COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Cougars conquer Beavers, sit at second in WCC women’s basketball
PREP ROUNDUP: Bears bring down Bengals in Avista tourney third-place girls game
SportsJan. 5
PREP ROUNDUP: Bears bring down Bengals in Avista tourney third-place girls game
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy