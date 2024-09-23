Judge rules WSU justified in firing Nick Rolovich

A federal judge ruled Monday that Washington State University was justified in firing former head football coach Nick Rolovich for failing to comply with the state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

The decision from Judge Thomas Rice of the U.S. District Court for Eastern Washington comes three years after Rolovich was let go midway through the 2021 season. At the time, state employees were mandated to be vaccinated against coronavirus, a requirement later rescinded by the state.

For months, Rolovich sought a religious exemption from the requirement — based on what the second-year coach called his “devout” Catholic faith. His request was denied following a blind review by a two-person panel.

Rolovich, who was the highest-earning state employee at the time with an annual salary of $3.2 million, then filed a lawsuit against the university. The lawsuit was set to go to trial in December, before both Rolovich and the university submitted requests for Rice to make a decision.