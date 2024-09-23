Kendrick collects another title with victory over Kubs

NAMPA -- For a second sport within the span of one school year, the Kendrick Tigers have claimed a state title in their first season after moving up a size classification.

After a tightly contested three-plus quarters of play in an all-area, all-Whitepine League Idaho Class 2A state boys basketball final, the third-seeded Tigers roared to a run of 17 unanswered points to record a convincing 67-49 upset victory over the No. 1 Kamiah Kubs on Saturday at Nampa’s Ford Idaho Center.

The Tigers had accomplished the same feat in football last fall with a team consisting of many of the same players.

For the Kubs (23-3), it was a second state runner-up finish in four years. Kamiah had defeated Kendrick 60-53 and 65-58 in two regular-season meetings, but the Tigers struck back to upend the Kubs in a 52-46 district final and have now done the same at State.