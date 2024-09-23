Kendrick takes down Kamiah to win 2A state boys basketball title

There are few places the Kendrick Tigers are more at home than in a state sports final, and few moments they shine brighter than in the crunch-time of one.

Between football and basketball, the boys of Kendrick High School have reached seven total state title games within the last four years, winning six of them.

The latest of those came on Saturday at Nampa’s Ford Idaho Center as the third-seeded Tigers closed things out on a run of 16 unanswered points to upset the No. 1 Kamiah Kubs by a score of 66-49 in the Idaho Class 2A boys basketball championship game.

“We talked about that today, my assistant coaches and I,” Kendrick coach Steve Kirkland said. “We feel like winning and losing are both habits that you can have, and right now, I think our kids are in the habit of winning.”

The Kubs, meanwhile, are still hunting for their first elusive blue trophy in boys hoops. Kamiah dropped to 0-6 all-time in state finals.

A back-and-forth battle

Though Kendrick (20-7) would prevail convincingly in the end, Kamiah (23-3) was not without its moments on Saturday. The Kubs led early, opening a gap as wide as 16-8 in their favor after a pair of 3-point goals from Jaydon Crowe and Dave Kludt en route to finishing the first quarter ahead 20-16.

The second quarter would change the complexion of the game, as the Tigers exploded for 24 points to take a 40-30 lead into halftime with the help of four 3-pointers and five free throws from Ralli Roetcisoender. Through the first half, Kendrick converted 13-of-18 field-goal attempts for a rare accuracy rate of 72.2%. In an even-more-eye-popping figure, the Tigers sat at 6-for-7 (85.7%) from 3-point range.

“I thought we executed pretty well,” Steve Kirkland said. “We ran our sets pretty well and we got open shots, and the kids moved well offensively. We found the open guys — Maddox Kirkland got in the middle of their zone when they were running their zone was able to find the open shooters, and they knocked them in.”

Rising up to the challenge

Though rattled by the Kendrick barrage, Kamiah was not prepared to go away quietly. The Kubs mounted a rally that would see them pull back within a possession at 50-47 by the end of the third quarter, then draw within a single point at 50-49 after a Lawson Landmark layup to start the fourth.

One might have supposed at this juncture that Kamiah was moments from retaking the lead and surging to victory, or that the game was headed for a down-to-the-wire conclusion. Instead, as it turned out, Kendrick was just getting started, while the Kubs had scored for the last time.

Cade Silflow hit a 3-pointer off a feed from Maddox Kirkland on the very next possession to kick off another surge that saw the Tigers rattle off 16 points while the Kubs went cold and watched their title hopes rapidly fade away.

“Just really proud of this group,” said Kamiah coach Aaron Skinner, whose team made its second state runner-up finish in the last four years. “We played hard all season; it was just Kendrick’s day today. Ultimately, we ran out of gas and couldn’t hit shots where Kendrick did.

“Happy for Kendrick and the north, showing that our brand of basketball leads the state in the 2A division. We will miss our four seniors and appreciate their dedication to the program.”