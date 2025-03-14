Sections
The Palouse
Classifieds
The Dnews
SportsMarch 14, 2025

Let there be light for Kendrick baseball

Night games now a possibility at Juliaetta baseball field

New field lights are shown recently at Kendrick’s Heimgartner Field in Juliaetta.
New field lights are shown recently at Kendrick’s Heimgartner Field in Juliaetta.Courtesy photo
New field lights are shown recently at Kendrick’s Heimgartner Field in Juliaetta.
New field lights are shown recently at Kendrick’s Heimgartner Field in Juliaetta.Courtesy photo
New field lights are shown recently at Kendrick’s Heimgartner Field in Juliaetta.
New field lights are shown recently at Kendrick’s Heimgartner Field in Juliaetta.Courtesy photo

A historic milestone is coming to the Juliaetta-Kendrick area thanks to the efforts of local baseball fans who pitched in to have lights installed at the Kendrick Tigers’ home site, Heimgartner Field in Juliaetta.

The Tigers will host the Garfield-Palouse Vikings at 6 p.m. Monday in a season debut that will also be the first-ever night game held on their home turf. Free hotdogs will be provided to fans courtesy of the Juliaetta-Kendrick Baseball Association.

Ty Bromley, a former Kendrick baseball and softball coach and JKBA member, helped get the effort to bring lights to the field off the ground.

“A year-and-a-couple-of-months ago, I kind of just decided, since we’d had the telephone poles at the grounds for a reasonable amount of time, I felt like getting the project finished,” he said. “So, I started fundraising. Along the way, a lot of people have jumped in and helped me out, and we got it done.”

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Bromley explained that the installation of the lights opens up a world of new possibilities for the community.

“Now that we have the lights down here, we have more opportunity for tournaments, possibly even hosting district tournaments and State,” he said. “It’s virtually like having another baseball field.”

Another potential project Bromley and the baseball association envision is the establishment of summer travel ball teams based in the Potlatch River Valley.

In the meantime, they will be happy to watch the Tigers compete under their hard-earned lights in the coming weeks. Further night games are scheduled for March 31 against Nezperce at 6:30 p.m., April 3 against St. Maries at 6:30 p.m. and April 18 against Lapwai at 7 p.m.

“We’re pretty proud of ourselves,” Bromley said. “It’s pretty impressive just to see it with the lights on, if I may say so myself.”

Related
SportsMar. 14
Bantams edge Bengals in season-opening tennis dual
SportsMar. 13
Reflecting on a championship season: Tigers triumphant once ...
SportsMar. 13
Raiders release QB Gardner Minshew
SportsMar. 13
Montana wins Big Sky, will head to NCAA tourney for first ti...
Related
Grizzlies bring the bite to Vandal men in Big Sky Tournament semifinals
SportsMar. 12
Grizzlies bring the bite to Vandal men in Big Sky Tournament semifinals
AREA ROUNDUP: Moscow's Abendroth tabbed to All-IEL team
SportsMar. 12
AREA ROUNDUP: Moscow's Abendroth tabbed to All-IEL team
ANALYSIS: Getting to know Sam Darnold, the Seahawks’ new QB
SportsMar. 12
ANALYSIS: Getting to know Sam Darnold, the Seahawks’ new QB
'Starch Madness': Idaho men headed to Big Sky semifinals in Boise
SportsMar. 11
'Starch Madness': Idaho men headed to Big Sky semifinals in Boise
WSU women bow out of WCC Tournament
SportsMar. 11
WSU women bow out of WCC Tournament
Vandal women exit Big Sky Conference Tournament
SportsMar. 11
Vandal women exit Big Sky Conference Tournament
AREA ROUNDUP: Warriors sweep Eastern Oregon in home-opening series
SportsMar. 11
AREA ROUNDUP: Warriors sweep Eastern Oregon in home-opening series
WSU men drop WCC quarterfinal to San Francisco
SportsMar. 10
WSU men drop WCC quarterfinal to San Francisco
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy