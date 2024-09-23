McCormick proud of leadership role with Idaho

Whether he is being called “Takeaway Tommy” or “Touchdown Tommy” by his coaching staff and teammates, one thing that stands out about senior defensive back Tommy McCormick is his pride in being a leader for the 3-1 and fourth-ranked Idaho Vandals.
McCormick arrived in Moscow from Churchill County High School in Fallon, Nev., when he followed his older brother Sean McCormick to the Vandals in 2020. The elder McCormick brother played five seasons for Idaho until he graduated last season with 42 total tackles and an interception. He was also a key contributor on special teams.
Tommy McCormick said that the decision to follow his brother to Idaho was an easy one.
“It was my only DI offer, and my brother was up here, so pretty easy,” he said.
The medical sciences major joined the Vandals under former coach Paul Petrino and played two seasons under that coaching staff before Petrino and Idaho parted ways. Tommy McCormick played all six games his freshman year in the shortened spring 2021 season and had 13 tackles. The defensive back improved on his marks with 29 tackles the following fall season.
Under current coach Jason Eck, McCormick blossomed.
He recorded 61 tackles and four interceptions as a sophomore in 2022. The four interceptions earned him the nickname of “Takeaway Tommy.” Last year the DB recorded 62 tackles including 34 solo tackles — good enough for second best on the team.
So far in four games, the senior has 19 tackles including 10 solo, which puts him on pace to set career marks in both categories.
McCormick said Petrino had more of an old-school approach to his coaching style and noted that some players did not respond well to that approach. Under Eck, the atmosphere is completely different and he credited Eck’s focus on being a “high-energy guy.”
“(Eck) likes to get people excited,” McCormick said. “I think that’s one of my favorite things about him, how he gets people going and how he can get people going in the direction he’s taking us. That’s the definition of a leader for me, is how can you get people to follow you in your direction.”
As a senior, McCormick was honored by his teammates by being named one of the five captains. The 2023 All-Big Sky defensive honorable mention said that he takes a lot of his leadership style from Eck and it shows when you watch practice. When not working on a drill, McCormick is talking up his teammates and making sure they are not letting up.
“I like to be known as one of the guys who brings energy every day. Even if people are dead, I gotta get people coming with me,” McCormick said. “Start screaming, getting people hyped up a little bit. So that’s one thing, a big takeaway I’ve gotten from (Eck).”
The Vandals have a tradition that if a defensive back drops a possible interception in practice, they have to run a lap. McCormick makes sure that the rule is upheld and during a drill at practice on Tuesday a defender dropped the ball and instantly started to run.
Dropping interceptions has not been a problem for McCormick this season as he has hauled in an errant pass twice over the past two Idaho victories. His first interception of the season came in the Vandals’ home opener against UAlbany when the senior jumped a pass and returned it 32 yards for his first collegiate touchdown. The score also put the Vandals up 41-3.
“Both the times I got interceptions, it was like some zone-type schemes where I have my eyes back on the quarterback,” McCormick said. “I’m really just trusting my eyes and playing fast out there, not hesitating at all. I’m trusting what I believe in, and I’m going, and it’s putting me in good spots.”
After the game, Eck told McCormick that he was picked as the player of the game and was allowed to conduct the Vandal marching band as they performed the school fight song.
“Honestly, I have no idea what I was doing up there. I think my hands were on beat with everything,” McCormick said. “They probably weren’t looking at me. They were just doing their thing, I assume.”
Eck was excited for the return of “Takeaway Tommy” in the postgame press conference and even called him a new and improved version because he was able to finish the play and get into the end zone. The coach noted when McCormick intercepted a fourth quarter pass against Montana, but was stopped 2 yards shy of a touchdown.
“(Tommy) is what we call a torch player where he’s reading the quarterback’s eyes,” Eck said. “He did exactly what he was coached to do and that led him to a great play.”
There is a sense of pride any time you talk to McCormick about his game or the way the defense has played this season, but the team captain said that there are still things to work on and clean up.
“Something we need to improve on (is) starting fast, getting those three-and-outs going early,” McCormick said. “Then just making sure we stay consistent, not falling off towards the second half or end of games. Making sure we just stay consistent and focus on doing our jobs.”
Idaho has eight games, all Big Sky conference games, left in the regular season. Four of those games are inside the P1FCU Kibbie Dome.
With a 3-1 nonconference record during one of the toughest early season slates in the Football Championship Subdivision, the Vandals are in good shape to play beyond the regular season. Even with a long ways left to go this season, McCormick is able to look at his time in Moscow and smile.
“I’ve had an incredible experience here. I’ve met some really great friends, guys that I’ll be friends with for the rest of my life. And I love the town of Moscow,” McCormick said. “It’s a little small hometown vibe, kind of similar size to what I grew up in. And it’s just a beautiful place. The Palouse is pretty awesome, and I’ve had an amazing experience here.”
Isbelle can be reached at 208-848-2268, risbelle@lmtribune.com or on X (formerly Twitter) @RandyIsbelle.