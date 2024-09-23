McCormick proud of leadership role with Idaho

Whether he is being called “Takeaway Tommy” or “Touchdown Tommy” by his coaching staff and teammates, one thing that stands out about senior defensive back Tommy McCormick is his pride in being a leader for the 3-1 and fourth-ranked Idaho Vandals.

McCormick arrived in Moscow from Churchill County High School in Fallon, Nev., when he followed his older brother Sean McCormick to the Vandals in 2020. The elder McCormick brother played five seasons for Idaho until he graduated last season with 42 total tackles and an interception. He was also a key contributor on special teams.

Tommy McCormick said that the decision to follow his brother to Idaho was an easy one.

“It was my only DI offer, and my brother was up here, so pretty easy,” he said.

The medical sciences major joined the Vandals under former coach Paul Petrino and played two seasons under that coaching staff before Petrino and Idaho parted ways. Tommy McCormick played all six games his freshman year in the shortened spring 2021 season and had 13 tackles. The defensive back improved on his marks with 29 tackles the following fall season.

Under current coach Jason Eck, McCormick blossomed.

He recorded 61 tackles and four interceptions as a sophomore in 2022. The four interceptions earned him the nickname of “Takeaway Tommy.” Last year the DB recorded 62 tackles including 34 solo tackles — good enough for second best on the team.

So far in four games, the senior has 19 tackles including 10 solo, which puts him on pace to set career marks in both categories.

McCormick said Petrino had more of an old-school approach to his coaching style and noted that some players did not respond well to that approach. Under Eck, the atmosphere is completely different and he credited Eck’s focus on being a “high-energy guy.”

“(Eck) likes to get people excited,” McCormick said. “I think that’s one of my favorite things about him, how he gets people going and how he can get people going in the direction he’s taking us. That’s the definition of a leader for me, is how can you get people to follow you in your direction.”

As a senior, McCormick was honored by his teammates by being named one of the five captains. The 2023 All-Big Sky defensive honorable mention said that he takes a lot of his leadership style from Eck and it shows when you watch practice. When not working on a drill, McCormick is talking up his teammates and making sure they are not letting up.

“I like to be known as one of the guys who brings energy every day. Even if people are dead, I gotta get people coming with me,” McCormick said. “Start screaming, getting people hyped up a little bit. So that’s one thing, a big takeaway I’ve gotten from (Eck).”