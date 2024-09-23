Sections
SportsSeptember 23, 2024

Memphis, Tulane and South Florida have decided to remain in the AAC after overtures from new Pac-12

Memphis, Tulane, South Florida and UTSA announced Monday they remain committed to the American Athletic Conference after receiving overtures from the Pac-12.

RALPH D. RUSSO, Associated Press
Memphis wide receiver Koby Drake (10) and offensive lineman Jonah Gambill (65) celebrate after defeating Florida State 20-12 in a NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Colin Hackley)
Memphis wide receiver Koby Drake (10) and offensive lineman Jonah Gambill (65) celebrate after defeating Florida State 20-12 in a NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Colin Hackley)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Washington State running back Wayshawn Parker carries the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against San Jose State, Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Washington State running back Wayshawn Parker carries the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against San Jose State, Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tulane quarterback Darian Mensah (10) passes against Oklahoma during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
Tulane quarterback Darian Mensah (10) passes against Oklahoma during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)ASSOCIATED PRESS

The four schools and the AAC released a statement that made no mention of the Pac-12, but several people with knowledge of the talks told The Associated Press that the rebuilding conference had targeted the four schools as potential new members. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because neither the Pac-12 nor the schools were making they discussions public.

“While we acknowledge receiving interest in our institutions from other conferences, we firmly believe that it is in our individual and collective best interests to uphold our commitment to each other,” the schools said. “Together, we will continue to modernize the conference, elevate the student-athlete experience, achieve championship-winning successes, and build the future.”

The Pac-12 is now expected to turn its attention to UNLV and Utah State of the Mountain West, people with knowledge of the situation said.

The Pac-12 began to restock for a 2026 relaunch two weeks ago by landing Boise State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Colorado State from the Mountain West to join Washington State and Oregon State, the only two Pac-12 schools left after a dramatic round of realignment.

The Pac-12 needs at least two more members to reach the eight required to be a recognized conference with access to NCAA championships and the College Football Playoff in 2026.

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

