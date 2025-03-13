BOISE — Kai Johnson scored six of his 23 points late to help No. 2 seed Montana pull away and beat top-seeded Northern Colorado 91-83 in the Big Sky Championship title game on Wednesday night.
Montana lead by as many as 14 points early in the second half, but Northern Colorado later used an 18-9 surge to pull within 74-73 with 3:35 remaining. Johnson answered with a three-point play and a 3-pointer to stretch the Grizzlies’ lead to 80-73 with 2:24 left. The Bears got within five points twice but didn’t get closer.
Montana (25-9), which has won 14 of its last 15 games, collected its first NCAA Tournament bid since 2019 and its 12th overall to extend its conference record. The Grizzlies also won their 51st Big Sky Tournament game, surpassing Weber State for the most in league history.
Brandon Whitney added 18 points for Montana, which shot 65% (30-of-46) overall and 24-of-28 (86%) from the free-throw line. Joe Pridgen chipped in with 17 points and Malik Moore had 15.
Jaron Rillie scored 24 points and had six assists to lead Northern Colorado (25-9). Langston Reynolds added 18 points, Brock Wisne had 15 and Isaiah Hawthorne had 14.
Montana took the lead for good midway through the first half and led 48-39 at the break. Moore scored seven points during an 11-6 spurt to give the Grizzlies a 59-45 advantage with 16:22 to play.
Northern Colorado’s last NCAA Tournament appearance was in 2011.
MONTANA (25-9)
Sawyer 3-4 0-1 6, Johnson 7-10 7-8 23, Moore 5-7 2-2 15, Pridgen 7-11 3-4 17, Whitney 7-9 2-2 18, Williams 1-4 5-5 7, Patterson 0-1 5-6 5, Jedkins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-46 24-28 91.
N. COLORADO (25-9)
Hawthorne 3-7 8-8 14, Wisne 5-7 5-6 15, Bloch 1-2 0-0 3, Reynolds 7-12 3-4 18, Rillie 10-15 1-2 24, Denker 2-5 0-0 4, McCreary 2-3 0-0 5, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-51 17-20 83.
Halftime — Montana 48-39. 3-Point Goals — Montana 7-11 (Moore 3-4, Johnson 2-2, Whitney 2-2, Patterson 0-1, Williams 0-2), N. Colorado 6-14 (Rillie 3-6, Bloch 1-2, McCreary 1-2, Reynolds 1-2, Hawthorne 0-2). Fouled Out — Sawyer, Denker. Rebounds — Montana 22 (Patterson 6), N. Colorado 14 (Rillie 4). Assists — Montana 8 (Whitney 3), N. Colorado 10 (Rillie 6). Total Fouls — Montana 19, N. Colorado 21.
Montana State women claim Big Sky crown
BOISE — Marah Dykstra put back her own miss just before the final buzzer to give top-seeded Montana State a 58-57 victory over No. 6 seed Montana on Wednesday to claim the Big Sky Tournament championship.
Montana State (30-3) won its second conference tournament title in four years and the fourth in program history. Montana (14-18) was in the title game for the first time since 2015.
Dykstra gave Montana State a 56-52 lead with 2:34 remaining and neither team scored until freshman Avery Waddington made a driving layup with 30.8 seconds left to get Montana within two points.
MJ Bruno poked it away from the Montana State point guard with 24 seconds left and Mack Konig dribbled down the clock for Montana before finding Dani Bartsch for a wide open 3-pointer to give the Lady Griz a one-point lead with 7.9 seconds left.
Dykstra came off a high screen for a contested left-handed layup that did not hit the rim, but it bounced right back to her off the backboard and she narrowly beat the buzzer to win it.
Esmeralda Morales finished with 25 points to lead Montana State.
Waddington had 15 points and eight rebounds, Konig added 13 points and eight assists, and Bruno scored 11 for Montana.
Tyler McCliment-Call sank a 3-pointer from the corner with 6:53 remaining in the fourth to give Montana its first lead, 50-49, since it was 21-19.
Montana State and Montana have met six times in Big Sky Tournament championship game, with Montana winning in 1991, ’95, ’97, ’08. The Bobcats’ only other win over the Lady Griz was in 1993.
A box score was unavailable at press time.