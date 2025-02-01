New WSU coach Rogers won’t accept losing, from himself or his players

Jimmy Rogers said he has never been through a rebuild and he has no plans to go through one now as Washington State’s new football coach.

Rogers, in Seattle recently to meet high school coaches and to do a media tour, said he expects success right away. He is not shy in saying the Cougars can someday win a national championship, even in this age of NIL money and the transfer portal, when other programs have a lot more money to spend.

“I just don’t want to even talk about accepting losing,” said Rogers, who never experienced a losing year in 19 seasons at South Dakota State as a player, assistant coach and head coach. “Why would anybody do that? I don’t want to hear accepting losing — like it’s OK for this to be a rebuild year. I’m not going to accept it out of myself, so why would I allow it from the players?”

Rogers has been quite busy since it was announced Dec. 28 that he had been hired as the coach. He has filled his coaching staff with his coaches from South Dakota State, convinced WSU players who had entered the transfer portal to change their mind, including quarterback Zevi Eckhaus, received several commitments from the transfer portal and has gotten 16 commitments from high school players.

Asked what has stood out in the first month, and Rogers was quick to mention how open WSU’s players were to new players coming in and to the new staff.