Sections
The Palouse
Classifieds
The Dnews
SportsFebruary 1, 2025

New WSU coach Rogers won’t accept losing, from himself or his players

New Cougar football boss discusses his first month on the job

Scott Hanson Seattle Times
Washington State University head football coach Jimmy Rogers, left, his family and director of athletics Anne McCoy, right, pose with Butch T. Cougar at Rogers’ introductory press conference Thursday at Gesa Field in Pullman.
Washington State University head football coach Jimmy Rogers, left, his family and director of athletics Anne McCoy, right, pose with Butch T. Cougar at Rogers’ introductory press conference Thursday at Gesa Field in Pullman.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Butch T. Cougar fist-bumps Trace, son of Washington State University head football coach Jimmy Rogers, at Rogers’ introductory press conference Thursday at Gesa Field in Pullman.
Butch T. Cougar fist-bumps Trace, son of Washington State University head football coach Jimmy Rogers, at Rogers’ introductory press conference Thursday at Gesa Field in Pullman.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News

Jimmy Rogers said he has never been through a rebuild and he has no plans to go through one now as Washington State’s new football coach.

Rogers, in Seattle recently to meet high school coaches and to do a media tour, said he expects success right away. He is not shy in saying the Cougars can someday win a national championship, even in this age of NIL money and the transfer portal, when other programs have a lot more money to spend.

“I just don’t want to even talk about accepting losing,” said Rogers, who never experienced a losing year in 19 seasons at South Dakota State as a player, assistant coach and head coach. “Why would anybody do that? I don’t want to hear accepting losing — like it’s OK for this to be a rebuild year. I’m not going to accept it out of myself, so why would I allow it from the players?”

Rogers has been quite busy since it was announced Dec. 28 that he had been hired as the coach. He has filled his coaching staff with his coaches from South Dakota State, convinced WSU players who had entered the transfer portal to change their mind, including quarterback Zevi Eckhaus, received several commitments from the transfer portal and has gotten 16 commitments from high school players.

Asked what has stood out in the first month, and Rogers was quick to mention how open WSU’s players were to new players coming in and to the new staff.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

“They’ve been great, and I was kind of shocked by that, honestly,” Rogers said. “Our first team meeting was awesome. I was expecting a little bit more of a reserved nature and to be kind of almost scared. And they weren’t that at all. It was really open.”

Rogers took over as head coach of South Dakota State in 2023, replacing his mentor John Stiegelmeier, who had led the Jackrabbits to the FCS national title in 2022.

Rogers, who was promoted from his job as defensive coordinator, led South Dakota State to the national title in his first season, going 15-0. The Jackrabbits were 12-3 last season, losing in the semifinals.

You might think Rogers would have felt pressure taking over a team that won the national title the season before, and now again taking over at WSU, but you would be wrong.

“I don’t get too much into the pressure of things; this is football,” said Rogers, 37. “You’ve got to be confident in what you do, and as long as you know that you gave it your best, that’s all you can ask. ... I don’t get caught up in other people’s emotions. I’ve got a job to do, and my job is to try to develop a football team, not just win over (the) fan base or be a fan favorite.

“I don’t care about those things. I care about the players in which I coach and staff in which I have the opportunity to work with, and that’s my focus.”

Related
SportsFeb. 1
Nelson’s career-high 30 points secure Vandal win over Weber ...
SportsFeb. 1
3 thoughts on Seahawks hiring Kubiak as OC
SportsJan. 31
Nelson’s career-high 30 points secure Vandal hoops victory o...
SportsJan. 31
PREP ROUNDUP: Pirates prevail over Kubs, claim first girls b...
Related
Lewiston’s ‘Golden Boy’ returns to MMA
SportsJan. 31
Lewiston’s ‘Golden Boy’ returns to MMA
COLLEGE ROUNDUP: LC State notches a double-digit win in baseball season debut
SportsJan. 31
COLLEGE ROUNDUP: LC State notches a double-digit win in baseball season debut
New WSU coach Rogers won’t accept losing, from himself or his players
SportsJan. 30
New WSU coach Rogers won’t accept losing, from himself or his players
AREA ROUNDUP: PGA golfer Joel Dahmen donates $1,000 to Pomeroy High program
SportsJan. 30
AREA ROUNDUP: PGA golfer Joel Dahmen donates $1,000 to Pomeroy High program
ANALYSIS: 3 thoughts on Seahawks hiring Klint Kubiak as OC
SportsJan. 30
ANALYSIS: 3 thoughts on Seahawks hiring Klint Kubiak as OC
AREA ROUNDUP: Bengals beat the Bears for the first time in three meetings in IEL girls basketball
SportsJan. 29
AREA ROUNDUP: Bengals beat the Bears for the first time in three meetings in IEL girls basketball
LC State baseball seeks a return to NAIA World Series in 2025; Moscow’s Anderson highlights new crop of Warriors
SportsJan. 28
LC State baseball seeks a return to NAIA World Series in 2025; Moscow’s Anderson highlights new crop of Warriors
AREA ROUNDUP: Asotin girls beat Colton for first time in at least 19 years
SportsJan. 28
AREA ROUNDUP: Asotin girls beat Colton for first time in at least 19 years
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy