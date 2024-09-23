Players to watch

Washington State: Everything with the Cougars right now begins and ends with QB John Mateer, who is third in the country in total yards per game at 381.8, seventh in TD passes with 11 and has at least one rushing TD and one passing TD in each of the first four games. Mateer had 390 yards passing and 111 yards rushing last week against San Jose State.

Boise State: Jeanty. Through three games, he has rushed for 586 yards and nine touchdowns, and averages a whopping 10.5 yards per carry. Jeanty had just 11 touches in the win over Portland State meaning he should be well rested against a Washington State defense that has gone six straight games without allowing a 100-yard rusher dating to last season.

Facts & figures

Boise State is ranked in the AP Top 25 for the first time since a two-week stint in November 2020. The Broncos are 113-21 all-time when ranked. … Washington State has started 4-0 in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1906-07. … Boise State leads the country with seven plays of 50 yards or more so far this season. … Teams last met in 2017, a while 47-44 triple overtime victory by the Cougars that was highlighted by the late Tyler Hilinski coming off the bench to throw three TDs as Washington State rallied from a 21-point deficit.

