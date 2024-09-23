The Pac-12 is suing the Mountain West over what it calls an unlawful and unenforceable “poaching penalty” that would cost the rebuilding conference more than $40 million for adding Boise State, Fresno State, Colorado State and San Diego State, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday in federal court.

The lawsuit came the same day that the conference announced the addition of a fifth Mountain West team — Utah State — one day after a wild realignment sequence that started with several American Athletic Conference teams spurning the Pac-12. The AAC on Monday announced its 15 members would be staying put after the Pac-12 had tried to lure away several of its schools, most notably Memphis.

The antitrust complaint was filed in the U.S. District Court of the Northern District of California and is seeking a declaratory judgment by a judge.

“The action challenges an anticompetitive and unlawful ‘Poaching Penalty’ that the MWC imposed on the Pac-12 to inhibit competition for member schools in collegiate athletics,” the lawsuit said.

The Mountain West has exit fees of upward of $17 million for departing schools. Those fees can increase depending on how much advance notice a school provides, and are not at issue in the lawsuit.

The Pac-12 is challenging poaching fees that were put in place in the Mountain West’s football scheduling agreement for this season with Oregon State and Washington State, the only current Pac-12 members this season.

The fee starts at $10 million and increases by an increment of $500,000 for every additional school the Pac-12 adds from the Mountain West. With the original four already on board, the total is $43 million.

Mountain West Commissioner Gloria Nevarez said in a statement the Pac-12 agreed to the fees and acknowledged that they were essential to her conference members.

“The provision was put in place to protect the Mountain West Conference from this exact scenario. It was obvious to us and everyone across the country that the remaining members of the Pac-12 were going to try to rebuild,” she said. “The fees at issue were included to ensure the future viability of the Mountain West and allow our member institutions to continue providing critical resources and opportunities for our student-athletes. At no point in the contracting process did the Pac-12 contend that the agreement that it freely entered into violated any laws.”

The Pac-12 also extended invitations on Monday to UNLV, in addition to Utah State.

Utah State was admitted Monday, according to the lawsuit, though the conference and school made it official Tuesday night with an announcement.

“Today marks another exciting step for the Pac-12 — and it’s just the beginning of phase two,” Pac-12 Commissioner Teresa Gould said in a statement.

There was still no word on UNLV.

Utah State’s combined winning percentage of football and men’s basketball (59.1%) over the last 10 years ranks third in the Mountain West behind Boise State and San Diego State.