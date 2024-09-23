Pole, 5 other Cougs work out in front of NFL scouts at WSU Pro Day

PULLMAN — Former Washington State left tackle Esa Pole began his Friday morning with a walk from his Pullman hotel to the Cougar Football Complex.

“I just wanted to enjoy my last few moments here in Pullman,” Pole said. “But also put myself in a really good position mentally to come out here and show off.”

By mid-morning, he had jumped, lifted, ran and blocked in front of scouts representing 27 NFL teams and two Canadian Football League franchises at WSU’s Pro Day in Pullman.

“I got up around 5:15, 5:30-ish, and had to look myself in the mirror. ‘Today’s the day you’ve been working for for so long,’” Pole said. “You put everything on the line, and you want to put your best foot forward every day.”

Pole was one of six former Cougs who worked out in front of pro football scouts on Friday, joining kicker Dean Janikowski, safety Tanner Moku, tight end Cooper Mathers, defensive lineman Nusi Malani and edge rusher Andrew Edson.

Seven athletes from Eastern Washington University and one from Central Washington also participated.

The series of tests and drills started with measurements followed by the bench press and vertical jump in the WSU weight room.

Then, the contingent of scouts, athletes and their coaches, teammates, family and friends migrated to the newly minted indoor Taylor Sports Complex. There, prospects performed the horizontal jump, ran the 40-yard dash and completed various positional drills as scouts looked on.

WR Williams not present

Kyle Williams, the former Coug with by-far the most NFL eyes on him (aside from Miami quarterback Cam Ward), was not present at WSU’s pro day.

The WSU star receiver accounted for a team-leading 1,198 yards and 14 touchdowns on 70 catches in 2024.

WSU listed Williams as a Pro Day attendee in a Tuesday press release, but excluded him from a Friday morning social media graphic. A reason for his absence was not given.

While the absence is notable, it is a minor development considering his standout NFL scouting combine performance last week.

Williams joined his former quarterback, Cam Ward, who spent his fifth year with the Hurricanes, as the only former Cougs invited to the NFL’s flagship prospect showcase.

There, Williams ran a 4.40 40-yard dash and reportedly met with several NFL teams, including the Chicago Bears, New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers and others.

Pole draws NFL interest

While Pole did not receive an invitation to the NFL combine, he did participate in the Shrine Bowl on Jan. 31 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas — the home of the Dallas Cowboys.