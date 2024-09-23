Sections
SportsMarch 1, 2025

PREP ROUNDUP: State wrestling underway

Moscow’s James Greene at 175 was among area athletes to go 2-0 on Day 1

Moscow’s Aidan Prakash works to defeat Middleton’s Evan Sumsion in a 150-pound match Friday during Idaho state wrestling competition in Pocatello.
Lewiston’s Joely Slyter works to pin Idaho Fall’s Cassydi Keim in a 114-pound match Friday during Idaho state wrestling competition in Pocatello.
Potlatch’s Shelby Prather wrestles with Twin Falls’ Hazel Murray in a 132-pound match Friday during Idaho state wrestling competition in Pocatello.
Grangeville’s Parker Farmer pins New Plymouth’s Sean Posey in a 190-pound match Friday during the Idaho Idaho state wrestling competition in Pocatello.
Lewiston Gunnar Whitlock pins Idaho Falls’ Chase Greenwood Friday during Idaho state wrestling competition in Pocatello.
Lewiston Wyatt Laney works to pin Century’s Benjamin Stavas in a 138-pound match Friday during Idaho state wrestling competition in Pocatello.
Potlatch’s Hayley McNeal works to pin Kimberly’s Mia Fowler in a 152-pound match Friday during Idaho state wrestling competition in Pocatello.
Ciel Sattler wrestles with Deary’s Julia Banks Challis in a 145-pound match Friday during Idaho state wrestling competition in Pocatello.
Lewiston’s Coen Roberts pins Burley’s Payton Coats in a 132-pound match Friday during Idaho state wrestling competition in Pocatello.
Lewiston’s Jace Hendren sizes up Sandpoint’s Ashlei Hawkins in a 132-pound match Friday during Idaho state wrestling competition in Pocatello.
Kendrick’s Eian Schwecke wrestles with Grace’s Cael Newby in a 126-pound match Friday during Idaho state wrestling competition in Pocatello.
Moscow’s Paul Dixon works to pin Blackfoot’s Jakem Ashley in a 285-pound match Friday during Idaho state wrestling competition in Pocatello.
Lewiston’s Brice Cuthbert works to defeat Blackfoot’s Ronin Navarette in a 190-pound match Friday during Idaho state wrestling competition in Pocatello.
Lewiston’s Tate Cuthbert wrestles with Twin Falls’ Michael Nelson in a 175-pound match Friday during Idaho state wrestling competition in Pocatello.
Moscow’s James Greene wrestles with Wood River’s Eduardo Cruz in a 175-pound match Friday during Idaho state wrestling competition in Pocatello.
Lewiston Mason Faling works to pin Bonneville’s Jonathon Faris in the 150 pound match Friday during the Idaho State Wrestling Competition in Pocatello.
Lewiston Wyatt Laney wrestles with Minico's Landyn Schmidt in the 138 pound match Friday during the Idaho State Wrestling Competition in Pocatello.
Potlatch’s Haley McNeal pins Thunder Ridge’s Peyton Reeves in a 152-pound match Friday during Idaho state wrestling competition in Pocatello.
Orofino’s Hunter Gamble pins Salmon’s Brylee Ganske in a 138-pound match Friday during Idaho state wrestling competition in Pocatello.
Lewiston's Broday Lynch wrestles with Jerome’s Angel Treyes in a 113-pound match Friday during Idaho state wrestling competition in Pocatello.
Lewiston's Kooper Bugner wrestles Post Falls Vada Hutchinson in a 114-pound match Friday during Idaho state wrestling competition in Pocatello.
Lewiston's Jimmy Sams works to pin Skyline’s Dyson Smith in a 106-pound match Friday during Idaho state wrestling competition in Pocatello.
Lewiston’s Joely Slyter wrestles Marsh Valley’s Lydia Townsend in a 114-pound match Friday during Idaho state wrestling competition in Pocatello.
Clearwater Valley’s Peter Fabbi works to pin Malad’s Ayden Potter in a 113-pound match Friday during Idaho state wrestling competition in Pocatello.
Grangeville’s Luke Stark pins West Side’s Thomas Westover in a 113-pound match Friday during Idaho state wrestling competition in Pocatello.
PREP ROUNDUP

POCATELLO, Idaho — Lewiston holds sixth place among a field of 25 in boys Class 5A team scoring through Friday’s Day 1 of the Idaho state wrestling meet at the ICCU Dome.

The Bengals’ Coen Roberts (132 pounds), Wyatt Laney (138), Mason Faling (150) and Brice Cuthbert (190) each went 2-0 for the day to guarantee themselves top-six individual finishes and contribute to that team score.

Moscow’s James Greene (175) did the same, improving his season record to 32-2.

On the girls side, former state champion Joely Slyter advanced unbeaten for the Bengals at 114.

In Class 3A competition, Peter and Jacob Fabbi advanced at 113 and 150 pounds, respectively, for Clearwater Valley of Kooskia, which leads area teams at 14th place from an overall field of 39. Kendrick’s Eian Schwecke (126), Kamiah’s Tanner Labrum (138), Orofino’s Hunter Gamble (138) and William Yearout of Potlatch (157) also remain in contention for titles in their respective brackets.

Hayley McNeal of Potlatch led area Class 3A girls, securing a top-six spot at 152.

The state meet resumes with semifinal action today at 7:30 a.m. Pacific.

Hounds, Bantams make all-league teams

Pullman’s top 215-pounder Samuel Sears was named to the boys all-league first team while two of his Greyhound compatriots and five Clarkston wrestlers made the girls first team in the 2A Greater Spokane League awards released Friday.

Tilly Morgan (110), MaKenzie Weza (120), Joelyn Hart (125), Blayke Tinsley (135) and Aspen Hellickson (190) of Clarkston were selected for first-team recognition. Isabelle Brinkman (100) and Hafisatu Abess (115) represented the Pullman girls.

The complete award selections are listed below.

BOYS

Wrestler of the Year — Alijah Rhoades, Rogers, 157.

Coach of the Year — Ryan Jorgensen, Deer Park.

Assistant Coach of the Year — Matt Meithe, Rogers.

Assistant Coaching Staff of the Year — East Valley.

First team — 106: Tucker Miller, Deer Park; 113: Ryder Markezic, West Valley; 120: Jonas Bond, Deer Park; 126: Parker Hamilton, Deer Park; 132: Elijah Wisman-Clough, Deer Park; 138: Simeon Mattingly, West Valley; 144: Conner Nicholson, East Valley; 150: Roman Gumm, Rogers; 157: Talan Hughes, East Valley; 165: Champ Bailey, West Valley; 175: Blake Berger, Deer Park; 190: Evan Henry, Deer Park; 215: Samuel Sears, Pullman; 285: Logan Riley, West Valley.

Second team — 106: Brenton Reiha, West Valley; 113: Scott Bollinger, West Valley; 120: Colby Valdez, Clarkston; 126: Jaiden Peak, West Valley; 132: Thayne Crossley, Deer Park; 138: Gavin Carnahan, Deer Park; 144: Israel Manfredda, Pullman; 150: Brock Berger, Deer Park; 157: Gavin Czifro, West Valley; 165: Hunter Nicholson, East Valley; 175: Mason Matteson, West Valley; 190: Josh Moreau, West Valley; 215: Theodore Engle, Pullman; 285: Hezekiah Slind, Deer Park.

GIRLS

Wrestler of the Year — Savanna Taylor, Rogers.

Coach of the Year — Whitney Bowerman, Rogers.

First team — 100: Isabelle Brinkman, Pullman; 105: Magdalena Sebastian-Lorenzo, Rogers; 110: Tilly Morgan, Clarkston; 115: Hafisatu Abess, Pullman; 120: MaKenzie Weza, Clarkston; 125: Joelyn Hart, Clarkston; 130: Evelyn Scott, Deer Park; 135: Blayke Tinsley, Clarkston; 140: Sabryna Pasmonte, West Valley; 145: Hailee Orgill, Deer Park; 155: Chloe Bennett, East Valley; 170: Addy Steppe, Rogers; 190: Aspen Hellickson, Clarkston; 235: Katherine Nelson, Deer Park.

Second team — 105: Makinley Therien, Rogers; 110: Alyia Hill-Hayward, Rogers; 115: Elodie Flanagan, Rogers; 120: Elise Justis, Clarkston; 125: Olivia Wyatt, Clarkston; 130: Aviana Marek, West Valley; 135: Jacquelien Mlinari, Pullman; 145: Jaelynn Luna, Rogers; 155: Iraina Swift, West Valley; 170: Brooklyn Cooper, Deer Park; 190: Samara Hagan, Clarkston; 235: Emma Flerchinger, Clarkston.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Garfield-Palouse 61, Sunnyside Christian 48

CHENEY, Wash. — Trailing through the first three quarters, the Vikings produced a massive fourth to top Sunnyside Christian in Washington Class 1B state tournament play at Cheney High School.

Liam Cook led Garfield-Palouse (18-6) and all scorers in the game with 18 points, while Lane Collier added 12. The Vikings were down 31-26 at halftime, then trimmed the gap to 42-39 by the end of the third and exploded for a 22-6 showing in the final frame.

Gar-Pal will return to action facing Neah Bay at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday at Spokane Arena.

GARFIELD-PALOUSE (18-6)

Bryce Pfaff 3 3-5 9, Lane Collier 5 2-7 12, Ayden Bassler 0 0-0 0, Liam Cook 9 0-0 18, Brendan Snekvik 1 2-2 4, Kieran Snekvik 2 1-2 5, Riley Pfaff 1 1-2 3, Landon Orr 4 1-2 9, Preston Olson 0 1-2 1, Cason Sperber 0 0-0 0, Cooper Wells 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 11-22 61.

SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN (20-9)

C. Castle 0 0-0 0, T. Candanoza 4 1-1 10, J. Smeenk 4 0-0 8, E. DeBoer 1 0-0 3, J. Bosma 0 0-0 0, A. Islas 0 0-0 0, G. Alseth 0 0-0 0, A. Gonzalez 0 0-0 0, C. VanBeek 0 2-2 2, C. Van de Graaf 4 0-0 12, A. Andringa 6 1-1 13, B. Riel 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 4-4 48.

Garfield-Palouse 12 14 13 22—61

Sunnyside Christian 14 17 11 6—48

3-point goals — Van de Graaf 4, Candanoza, DeBoer.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Garfield-Palouse 47, Inchelium 43

CHENEY, Wash. — The Vikings battled past Inchelium at Cheney High School to kick off their Washington Class 1B state tournament campaign.

Garfield-Palouse improved its season record to 22-2 and secured a spot in the state quarterfinals.

Complete information on the game was not available at press time.

Gar-Pal will return to action facing an opponent to be determined at 12:15 p.m. Thursday at Spokane Arena.

