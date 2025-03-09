PREP ROUNDUP: Bulldogs fall in state boys basketball third-place game

PREP ROUNDUP
SPOKANE — The Colfax Bulldogs led early and kept things close against the Reardan Screaming Eagles for most of the matchup, but ultimately fell in the Washington Class 2B state tournament third/fifth-place game by a score of 61-48.
Colfax (24-5) took a 20-12 opening-quarter lead before Reardan (24-3) surged to hold a single-possession advantage through the second and third frames. The Screamin Eagles went on a tear during the fourth, outscoring the Bulldogs by 10 to establish a decisive margin of victory.
Colfax only had three scorers in the game: Adrik Jenkin at 24 points with five 3-pointers made, Jayce Kelly at 17 and Ledger Kelly with seven. Jakari Singleton put up 21 points to lead three double-digit scorers for Reardan.
COLFAX (24-5)
Gunner Brown 0 0-0 0, Ledger Kelly 2 3-5 7, Jayce Kelly 2 3-5 17, Dane Thompson 0 0-0 0, Dillon Thompson 0 0-0 0, Erik Christensen 0 0-0 0, Caden Inderrieden 0 0-0 0, Adrik Jenkin 8 3-5 24, JP McAnally 0 0-0 0, Caleb Lustig 0 0-0 0, Brayden McNeilly 0 0-0 0, Connor McAnally 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 8-13 48.
Reardan (24-3)
Justin Vaughn 0 0-0 0, Blake Wynecoop 0 0-0 0, Karsten Flaa 0 0-0 0, Bryson Flaa 0 0-0 0, Maveric Sobotta 2 6-6 11, Zander Thornton 2 0-0 5, Evan Krupke 1 0-2 3, Hunter Flaa 0 0-0 0, Jakari Singleton 9 3-5 21, Levi Collier 0 0-0 0, Rysen Soliday 4 0-0 9, Fred Frolov 5 2-4 12. Totals 23 11-19 61.
Colfax 20 11 11 6—48
Reardan 12 21 12 16—61
3-point goals — Jenkin 5, J. Kelly 3, Sobotta, Thornton, Krupke, Soliday.
Garfield-Palouse grabs two highest honors
Lane Collier of Garfield-Palouse received Player of the Year recognition and the Vikings’ Nate Holbrook was announced as Coach of the Year in the recently released Southeast 1B League honors for the Wheat Division.
Gar-Pal had four players named to the all-League first team, while Pomeroy had two and Colton had one.
All area honorees are listed below.
Player of the Year — Lane Collier, Garfield-Palouse
Coach of the Year — Nate Holbrook, Garfield-Palouse
FIRST TEAM
Garfield-Palouse — Lane Collier, jr.; Landon Orr, sr.; Liam Cook, jr.; Bryce Pfaff, sr.
Colton — Tanner Baerlocher, jr.
Pomeroy — Jett Slusser, sr.; Kyzer Herres, jr.
SECOND TEAM
Pomeroy — Braxton McKeirnan, so.; Boone Schmidt, sr.; Jacob Reisinger, sr.
Maniacs, Bulldog make all-League teams
Tate Thacker of Grangeville and Nick Bonner of Orofino were named to the first team in the Central Idaho League awards released recently.
The complete award selections are listed below.
Co-MVP — JJ Yearout, St. Maries; Nate Stifel, Priest River.
First team — Draeden Taylor, Kellogg; Palmer Coleman, Priest River; Tate Thacker, Grangeville; Nick Bonner, Orofino; Isaiah Gustaffe, St. Maries.
Second team — Porter Lewis, Kellogg; Sawyer Staudt, Priest River; Carter Cook, Priest River; Blake Barlow, Orofino; Jack Barta, St. Maries.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Garfield-Palouse, Colton, Pomeroy receive honors
Junior guard Elena Flansburg of Garfield-Palouse was named Player of the Year and her coach Garrett Parrish received Coach of the Year recognition in the recently released Southeast 1B League honors for the Wheat Division.
Gar-Pal had four players named to the first team, while Colton had two and Pomeroy had one.
All area honorees are listed below.
Player of the Year — Elena Flansburg, Garfield-Palouse
Coach of the Year — Garrett Parrish, Garfield-Palouse
FIRST TEAM
Garfield-Palouse — Elena Flansburg, jr.; Morgan Lentz, jr.; Ellie Collier, 8th; Kyra Brantner, so.
Colton — Ella Nollmeyer, sr.; Clair Moehrle, sr.
Pomeroy — Taylor Gilbert, sr.
SECOND TEAM
Garfield-Palouse — Molly Huffman, fr.
Colton — Rori Weber, jr.
Pomeroy — Isabella Field, sr.
Bulldogs’ Green is MVP
Madalyn Green of Grangeville was named league MVP while two of her teammates and one Orofino player made the first team in the Central Idaho League awards released recently.
The complete award selections are listed below.
MVP — Madalyn Green, Grangeville
First team — Caryss Barger, Grangeville; Desi Humphrey, Priest River; Addisyn Vanderwall, Grangeville; Rilee Diffin, Orofino; Lizzie McCracken, Priest River
Second team — Dani Henrikson, Kellogg; Autumn Long, Grangeville; Aubree Groth, Kellogg; Sienna Wagner, Grangeville; Jordyn Stutzke, Kellogg.