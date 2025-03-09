PREP ROUNDUP: Bulldogs fall in state boys basketball third-place game

PREP ROUNDUP

SPOKANE — The Colfax Bulldogs led early and kept things close against the Reardan Screaming Eagles for most of the matchup, but ultimately fell in the Washington Class 2B state tournament third/fifth-place game by a score of 61-48.

Colfax (24-5) took a 20-12 opening-quarter lead before Reardan (24-3) surged to hold a single-possession advantage through the second and third frames. The Screamin Eagles went on a tear during the fourth, outscoring the Bulldogs by 10 to establish a decisive margin of victory.

Colfax only had three scorers in the game: Adrik Jenkin at 24 points with five 3-pointers made, Jayce Kelly at 17 and Ledger Kelly with seven. Jakari Singleton put up 21 points to lead three double-digit scorers for Reardan.

COLFAX (24-5)

Gunner Brown 0 0-0 0, Ledger Kelly 2 3-5 7, Jayce Kelly 2 3-5 17, Dane Thompson 0 0-0 0, Dillon Thompson 0 0-0 0, Erik Christensen 0 0-0 0, Caden Inderrieden 0 0-0 0, Adrik Jenkin 8 3-5 24, JP McAnally 0 0-0 0, Caleb Lustig 0 0-0 0, Brayden McNeilly 0 0-0 0, Connor McAnally 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 8-13 48.

Reardan (24-3)

Justin Vaughn 0 0-0 0, Blake Wynecoop 0 0-0 0, Karsten Flaa 0 0-0 0, Bryson Flaa 0 0-0 0, Maveric Sobotta 2 6-6 11, Zander Thornton 2 0-0 5, Evan Krupke 1 0-2 3, Hunter Flaa 0 0-0 0, Jakari Singleton 9 3-5 21, Levi Collier 0 0-0 0, Rysen Soliday 4 0-0 9, Fred Frolov 5 2-4 12. Totals 23 11-19 61.

Colfax 20 11 11 6—48

Reardan 12 21 12 16—61

3-point goals — Jenkin 5, J. Kelly 3, Sobotta, Thornton, Krupke, Soliday.

Garfield-Palouse grabs two highest honors

Lane Collier of Garfield-Palouse received Player of the Year recognition and the Vikings’ Nate Holbrook was announced as Coach of the Year in the recently released Southeast 1B League honors for the Wheat Division.

Gar-Pal had four players named to the all-League first team, while Pomeroy had two and Colton had one.

All area honorees are listed below.

Player of the Year — Lane Collier, Garfield-Palouse

Coach of the Year — Nate Holbrook, Garfield-Palouse

FIRST TEAM

Garfield-Palouse — Lane Collier, jr.; Landon Orr, sr.; Liam Cook, jr.; Bryce Pfaff, sr.

Colton — Tanner Baerlocher, jr.

Pomeroy — Jett Slusser, sr.; Kyzer Herres, jr.

SECOND TEAM

Pomeroy — Braxton McKeirnan, so.; Boone Schmidt, sr.; Jacob Reisinger, sr.

Maniacs, Bulldog make all-League teams

Tate Thacker of Grangeville and Nick Bonner of Orofino were named to the first team in the Central Idaho League awards released recently.