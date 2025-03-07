AREA ROUNDUP
CALDWELL, Idaho — Kamiah’s Matthew Oatman dropped 26 points, Dave Kludt tallied 24 and the top-seeded Kubs beat Victory Charter of Nampa 83-43 in the opening round of the Idaho Class 2A state boys basketball tournament on Thursday at Vallivue High School.
Kamiah’s Jaydon Crowe made two 3s on his way to adding another 15 points.
Oatman posted his game-high 26-point total thanks in part to six made 3-pointers.
“(Oatman) and Dave were pretty much scoring at will,” Kamiah coach Aaron Skinner said.
The Kubs (23-2) raced out to a 22-8 lead after the first quarter, but Skinner said his team got complacent in the second, scoring just 11 points and taking mostly 3-point attempts. Kamiah led 33-23 at halftime but added another 30 points to the margin after intermission.
Cody Luce led Victory Charter (14-10) with 23 points.
The Kubs advance to the semifinals, where they will meet Lakeside of Plummer at 6 p.m. Pacific back at Vallivue.
If the Kubs and third-seeded Kendrick Tigers should win their semifinal games, fans will be treated to a fourth clash this season of the 2A Whitepine League rivals to select a state champion.
VICTORY CHARTER (14-10)
Elijah Perez 1 1-2 4, Cody Luce 9 0-0 23, Carson Wood 1 0-0 3, Mark Beliy 2 0-0 5, Derek Holt 0 0-0 0, Jude Graham 0 0-0 0, Murphy O’Malley 0 0-0 0, Jett Wood 3 0-0 8, Gabriel Gomez 0 0-0 0, Landon Miller 0 0-0 0, Caleb Gorzart 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 1-2 43.
KAMIAH (23-2)
Todd Roberts 0 0-0 0, Jaydon Crowe 4 2-4 15, Jack Engledow 1 0-0 2, Matthew Oatman 12 0-1 26, Everett Oatman 2 0-0 4, Dave Kludt 12 0-0 24, Rylan Skinner 1 0-0 2, Lawson Landmark 3 1-2 7, Logan Keen 0 0-0 0, Sawyer Wimer 1 1-1 3. Totals 37 4-8 83.
Victory Charter 8 15 11 9—43
Kamiah 22 11 28 22—83
3-point goals — Luce 5, J. Wood 2, Perez, C. Wood, Beliy, M. Oatman 6, Crowe 3.
Colfax 58, Okanogan 50
SPOKANE — In a battle of Bulldogs, Colfax bested Okanogan in the Washington Class 2B state tournament quarterfinals at Spokane Arena.
“Just a gritty win for our guys,” Colfax coach Reece Jenkin said. “It’s always good when you can win a game in the state tournament.”
Colfax (24-3) held the 18-15 edge after eight minutes, then saw its offense cool over the next two periods, but turned in a 17-9 fourth quarter to secure the victory over Okanogan (22-7).
Adrik Jenkin paced the Bulldogs with a half-dozen 3-point goals and 26 total points, while Jayce Kelly added another 16.
In a rematch of last year’s state title game, Colfax will face Columbia-Burbank in the semifinals at 3:45 p.m. today.
COLFAX (24-3)
Gunner Brown 0 0-0 0, Ledger Kelly 1 0-0 3, Jayce Kelly 4 6-7 16, Dillon Thompson 0 1-4 1, Adrik Jenkin 9 2-4 26, JP McAnally 1 0-0 2, Caleb Lustig 3 4-4 10. Totals 18 13-19 58.
OKANOGAN (22-7)
Lyles 1 0-0 2 Clough 4 0-0 13, Carlton 1 0-0 2 Meyer 3 2-2 8, Brown 5 0-0 10, Kuchenbuch 5 0-3 10, Brumbach 0 0-0 0, Shiflett 0 1-4 1, Team 2 0-0 4. Totals 22 3-11 50.
Okanogan 15 11 15 9—50
Colfax 18 11 12 17—58
3-point goals — Jenkin 6, J. Kelly 2, L. Kelly, Clough 3.
Rockland 83, Nezperce 40
CALDWELL, Idaho — Slater Kuther of Nezperce went off for 24 points to lead all scorers, but the Nighthawks suffered a rout at the hands of second-seeded Rockland in Idaho Class 1A state tournament quarterfinal play at Caldwell High School.
Nezperce (13-6) returns to the court facing Watersprings of Idaho Falls in consolation play today at 4 p.m. Pacific.
NEZPERCE (13-6)
Blayne Mosman 0 0-0 0, Slater Kuther 10 0-2 24, Grant Ingram 0 0-0 0, Jace Cronce 0 1-3 1, Carter Williams 0 0-0 0, Brennen McLeod 0 4-4 4, Justin Meacham 0 0-0 0, Aidan McLeod 3 3-8 9, Zane Wilcox 0 2-2 2, Jadin Williams 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 10-8 40.
ROCKLAND (21-3)
Zach Permann 2 3-4 7, Xavier Parrish 6 0-0 16, Aidan Radford 3 3-4 10, Ty Woodworth 0 0-0 0, Jayden Permann 2 1-1 5, Isaac Held 3 0-1 6, Woodrow Lowder 4 5-6 14, Ethan Permann 3 1-4 9, Iver Hendrickson 1 0-0 2, Hayden Smith 5 0-0 10, Christopher Wilson 1 2-2 4. Totals 30 15-24 83.
Nezperce 11 5 12 12—40
Rockland 28 21 22 12—83
3-point goals — Kuther 4, Parrish 4, E. Permann 2, Radford, Lowder.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Garfield-Palouse 64, Yakama Tribal 32
SPOKANE — The Vikings dominated Yakama Tribal — the team they lost to in their district final — by playing defensive basketball, forcing the Eagles to commit 30 turnovers in Washington 1B state tournament quarterfinal play at Spokane Arena.
Kyra Brantner led Garfield-Palouse (23-2) to the win with 16 points, five rebounds and two assists. The Vikings advance to the semifinals, where they will take on the Waterville-Mansfield Shockers today at 5:30 p.m. back at Spokane Arena.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (23-2)
Reisse Johnson 1 0-2 2, Kaydence Kivi 0 0-0 0, Maggie Bakeman 0 0-0 0, Elena Flansburg 5 3-6 14, Kyra Brantner 4 8-12 16, Ellie Collier 2 2-2 7, Morgan Lentz 1 4-6 7, HettyLee Laughary 0 0-0 0, Taia Gehring 5 2-4 13, Molly Huffman 2 0-0 4, Camryn Blankenchip 0 0-0 0, Kinsley Kelnhofer 0 1-4 1. Totals 20 20-36 64.
YAKAMA TRIBAL (20-5)
Mikyssa Wyena 3 0-0 7, Amber Onepennee 0 1-2 1, Sasah Tahmalwash Totus 1 0-0 2, Ayana Sampson 1 1-2 4, Julia George 3 2-3 8, Reese Meninick 1 0-0 2, Sionney Starr 0 0-0 0, Kailie Canapo 0 0-0 0, Ruby Trujillo Walsey 3 2-4 8, Lena Oats 0 0-2 0, Sierna Cloud 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 6-13 32.
Garfield Palouse 18 16 23 7—64
Yakama Tribal 6 12 8 6—32
3-point goals — Flansburg, Collier, Lentz, Gehring, Wyena, Sampson.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
WSU's Eleonora Villa makes All-Academic Team
Washington State’s Eleonora Villa was named to West Coast Conference All-Academic Team, while four other Cougs received honorable mentions.
Villa, a standout guard for WSU, studies strategic communication and holds a 3.80 GPA.
The honorable mentions included Alex Covill (human development, 3.87 GPA), Astera Tuhina (computer science, 3.21), Jenna Villa (kinesiology, 3.51) and Tara Wallack (strategic communication, 3.63).
WOMEN’S SWIMMING
Three Cougs on to NCAA Championships
Washington State had three selections to the NCAA Championships — juniors Dori Hathazi and Emily Lundgren and freshman Darcy Revitt.
Hathazi and Lundgren join Erin Eldridge as the only Cougars to earn three career berths to the national meet. This is only the second time in program history that WSU has had three selections, with the first coming in 2009.
Revitt is the first Cougar freshman to be selected to the NCAA meet since Hathazi and Lundgren in 2023.
The NCAA Championships will be held March 19-22 at King County Aquatics Center in Federal Way, Wash.