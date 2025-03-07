AREA ROUNDUP

CALDWELL, Idaho — Kamiah’s Matthew Oatman dropped 26 points, Dave Kludt tallied 24 and the top-seeded Kubs beat Victory Charter of Nampa 83-43 in the opening round of the Idaho Class 2A state boys basketball tournament on Thursday at Vallivue High School.

Kamiah’s Jaydon Crowe made two 3s on his way to adding another 15 points.

Oatman posted his game-high 26-point total thanks in part to six made 3-pointers.

“(Oatman) and Dave were pretty much scoring at will,” Kamiah coach Aaron Skinner said.

The Kubs (23-2) raced out to a 22-8 lead after the first quarter, but Skinner said his team got complacent in the second, scoring just 11 points and taking mostly 3-point attempts. Kamiah led 33-23 at halftime but added another 30 points to the margin after intermission.

Cody Luce led Victory Charter (14-10) with 23 points.

The Kubs advance to the semifinals, where they will meet Lakeside of Plummer at 6 p.m. Pacific back at Vallivue.

If the Kubs and third-seeded Kendrick Tigers should win their semifinal games, fans will be treated to a fourth clash this season of the 2A Whitepine League rivals to select a state champion.

VICTORY CHARTER (14-10)

Elijah Perez 1 1-2 4, Cody Luce 9 0-0 23, Carson Wood 1 0-0 3, Mark Beliy 2 0-0 5, Derek Holt 0 0-0 0, Jude Graham 0 0-0 0, Murphy O’Malley 0 0-0 0, Jett Wood 3 0-0 8, Gabriel Gomez 0 0-0 0, Landon Miller 0 0-0 0, Caleb Gorzart 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 1-2 43.

KAMIAH (23-2)

Todd Roberts 0 0-0 0, Jaydon Crowe 4 2-4 15, Jack Engledow 1 0-0 2, Matthew Oatman 12 0-1 26, Everett Oatman 2 0-0 4, Dave Kludt 12 0-0 24, Rylan Skinner 1 0-0 2, Lawson Landmark 3 1-2 7, Logan Keen 0 0-0 0, Sawyer Wimer 1 1-1 3. Totals 37 4-8 83.

Victory Charter 8 15 11 9—43

Kamiah 22 11 28 22—83

3-point goals — Luce 5, J. Wood 2, Perez, C. Wood, Beliy, M. Oatman 6, Crowe 3.

Colfax 58, Okanogan 50

SPOKANE — In a battle of Bulldogs, Colfax bested Okanogan in the Washington Class 2B state tournament quarterfinals at Spokane Arena.

“Just a gritty win for our guys,” Colfax coach Reece Jenkin said. “It’s always good when you can win a game in the state tournament.”

Colfax (24-3) held the 18-15 edge after eight minutes, then saw its offense cool over the next two periods, but turned in a 17-9 fourth quarter to secure the victory over Okanogan (22-7).

Adrik Jenkin paced the Bulldogs with a half-dozen 3-point goals and 26 total points, while Jayce Kelly added another 16.

In a rematch of last year’s state title game, Colfax will face Columbia-Burbank in the semifinals at 3:45 p.m. today.

COLFAX (24-3)

Gunner Brown 0 0-0 0, Ledger Kelly 1 0-0 3, Jayce Kelly 4 6-7 16, Dillon Thompson 0 1-4 1, Adrik Jenkin 9 2-4 26, JP McAnally 1 0-0 2, Caleb Lustig 3 4-4 10. Totals 18 13-19 58.

OKANOGAN (22-7)

Lyles 1 0-0 2 Clough 4 0-0 13, Carlton 1 0-0 2 Meyer 3 2-2 8, Brown 5 0-0 10, Kuchenbuch 5 0-3 10, Brumbach 0 0-0 0, Shiflett 0 1-4 1, Team 2 0-0 4. Totals 22 3-11 50.

Okanogan 15 11 15 9—50

Colfax 18 11 12 17—58

3-point goals — Jenkin 6, J. Kelly 2, L. Kelly, Clough 3.

Rockland 83, Nezperce 40