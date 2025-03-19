Pullman walks off North Central in baseball

AREA ROUNDUP
The Pullman Greyhounds beat North Central of Spokane 7-6 with a walk-off walk in the bottom of the eighth inning Wednesday.
Cash McCann hit a single in the bottom of the eighth, then three straight walks were given up by North Central to score McCann and give Pullman the victory.
The Greyhounds had three separate players with multiple hits and Brayden Randall led the team with two RBI.
North Central 001 003 20—6 6 3
Pullman 121 110 01—7 9 4
K. Carruthers, D. Madsen (8) and T. Carruthers, K. Carruthers (8); Brayden Randall, Brady Coulter (7) and James Halverson. W — Coulter; L — Madsen.
North Central hits — T. Carruthers 2, Madsen, N. Elliot, B. Haasch, Player Unknown.
Pullman hits — Cash McCann 2, Will Focht 2, Joey Hecker 2, Randall, Coulter, Adrian Hecker.
Garfield-Palouse 10, Genesee 10
GENESEE — Neither team came away with a victory in an eight-inning tie between Garfield-Palouse and Genesee.
Cooper Wells led the Vikings with three hits and two RBI. Rowan Edwards was second on the team with two hits.
Ryder Uhlenkott and Jackson Banks led the Bulldogs with two hits each.
Garfield-Palouse 300 120 40—10 9 0
Genesee 205 101 1x—10 10 4
Cooper Wells, Maxwell Mitzimberg (3) and Preston Olson; Joe Frye, Devon McGlothen (5), Neil Jarolimek (7) and Carson Warner-Hall, Noah Bollman.
Garfield-Palouse hits — Wells 3, Rowan Edwards 2 (2B), Olson, Mitzimberg, Eldyn Fiscus, Brody Pfaff (2B).
Genesee hits — Jackson Banks 2, Ryder Uhlenkott 2, Vice Crowley (2B), Bollman, Frye, McGlothen, Conrad Seubert, Cameron Holmes.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALLGeneseee 16-16, Pomeroy 0-0
GENESEE — Kendra Meyer pitched both games in Genesee’s doubleheader against Pomeroy, allowing just two hits and no runs to be scored.
The Bulldogs’ offense went off for 10 runs in the first inning of the first game and 11 in the first inning of the second game. They outscored the Pirates 32-0 in both games combined.
Rylie Baysinger and Sydney Banks each totaled four hits on day with one double each.
GAME 1
Pomeroy 000 0—0 1 6
Genesee (10)03 3—16 5 1
Molly Warren and Kendyll Potoshnik, Kendra Meyer and Rylie Baysinger. W — Meyer; L — Warren.
Pomeroy hits — Warren (3B).
Genesee hits — Baysinger 2, Sydney Banks (2B), Kaylee Krick (2B), Sophie Johnson (2B).
———
GAME 2
Pomeroy 000—0 1 5
Genesee (11)41—16 10 2
Cameron Claassen and Potoshnik, Meyer and Baysinger. W — Meyer; L — Claassen.
Pomeroy hits — Caroline McKernain (2B).
Genesee hits — Banks 3 (3B), Makayla Herman 2 (2B) (3B), Baysinger 2 (2B), Katie O’Conner, Johnson, Alia Wareham.HIGH SCHOOL TENNISLewiston 7, Moscow 5
The Bengals beat the Bears in their 5A Inland Empire League dual.
Moscow won every girls singles match and won the No. 1 girls doubles match.
Lewiston won two of the three boys singles matches and won both the boys doubles match. Lewiston clinched the win over Moscow by winning both the mixed doubles matches.
Singles — Cate Gloeckner, Mos, def. Eliza Pfaff (forfeit); Natalie Godfrey, Mos, def. River Hoover 6-4, 6-6, 7-5; Isa Clark, Mos, def. Jazmyn Smith 6-1, 6-0; JJ Pacheco, Lew, def. Wyatt Thornycroft 6-1, 6-1; Andrew Elder, Mos, def. Isaac Dover 6-1, 6-3; Hezekiah Dover, Lew, def. Caleb Papineau 6-4, 7-5.
Doubles — Hayden Wilson/Kayla Windley, Mos, def. Malley Geary/Skye VanTrease 6-2, 4-6, 10-7; Taylor Musser/Jessa Hartwig, Lew, def. Olivia Walker/Alexis Tran 6-1, 6-3; Cayden Beehler/Dylan Smith, Lew, def. Tanner Fealy/Jerry Balembah 6-1, 6-2; Sam Beckstead/Beau Beehler, Lew, def. Micah Broadman/Luke Martin 6-2, 6-4.
Mixed Doubles — Brennan Rice/Alexis Keller, Lew, def. Ben Nuhn/Jacquee Williams 6-2, 6-0; Destiny Ellenwood/Filippo Greggio, Lew, def. Nathaniel Headtke/Ella Hansen 6-2, 6-0.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALLThree local players selected to “All State” games
Colfax has two players and Clarkston has one player selected for the 2025 Washington State Girls Basketball Coaches Association Senior All State Games.
Reese de Groot from Clarkston was selected to the 2A team. Brenna Gilcrest and Ava Swan from Colfax were selected to the 2B team.
The games will take place on Saturday at King’s High School in Seattle. 1B will be playing 2B at 2 p.m., 1A will play 2A at 4 p.m. and 3A will play 4A at 6 p.m.
PRO SOCCER
Two Cougs sign pro deals in the USL
PULLMAN — Reese Tappan and Nadia Cooper, two senior standouts from the Washington State soccer team, have signed contracts to play professional soccer with United Soccer League (USL) clubs.
Tappan was a four-year starter and senior captain at WSU. She signed with Spokane Zephyr FC.
Zephyr is in the second half of its inagural season and Tappan made her professional debut on Saturday in stoppage time at ONE Spokane Stadium.
Cooper was the starting goalkeeper for the Cougs for the last four seasons. She signed with Minnesota Aurora FC. Cooper joins Aurora FC in its third season, competing in the Heartland Divison of the Central Conference in the 93-team league.
Tappan and Cooper join Morgan Weaver as former WSU soccer players playing professional soccer domestically. Weaver began her sixth season with Portland Thorns FC of the National Women’s Soccer League last weekend.