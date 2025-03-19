Pullman walks off North Central in baseball

AREA ROUNDUP

The Pullman Greyhounds beat North Central of Spokane 7-6 with a walk-off walk in the bottom of the eighth inning Wednesday.

Cash McCann hit a single in the bottom of the eighth, then three straight walks were given up by North Central to score McCann and give Pullman the victory.

The Greyhounds had three separate players with multiple hits and Brayden Randall led the team with two RBI.

North Central 001 003 20—6 6 3

Pullman 121 110 01—7 9 4

K. Carruthers, D. Madsen (8) and T. Carruthers, K. Carruthers (8); Brayden Randall, Brady Coulter (7) and James Halverson. W — Coulter; L — Madsen.

North Central hits — T. Carruthers 2, Madsen, N. Elliot, B. Haasch, Player Unknown.

Pullman hits — Cash McCann 2, Will Focht 2, Joey Hecker 2, Randall, Coulter, Adrian Hecker.

Garfield-Palouse 10, Genesee 10

GENESEE — Neither team came away with a victory in an eight-inning tie between Garfield-Palouse and Genesee.

Cooper Wells led the Vikings with three hits and two RBI. Rowan Edwards was second on the team with two hits.

Ryder Uhlenkott and Jackson Banks led the Bulldogs with two hits each.

Garfield-Palouse 300 120 40—10 9 0

Genesee 205 101 1x—10 10 4

Cooper Wells, Maxwell Mitzimberg (3) and Preston Olson; Joe Frye, Devon McGlothen (5), Neil Jarolimek (7) and Carson Warner-Hall, Noah Bollman.

Garfield-Palouse hits — Wells 3, Rowan Edwards 2 (2B), Olson, Mitzimberg, Eldyn Fiscus, Brody Pfaff (2B).

Genesee hits — Jackson Banks 2, Ryder Uhlenkott 2, Vice Crowley (2B), Bollman, Frye, McGlothen, Conrad Seubert, Cameron Holmes.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALLGeneseee 16-16, Pomeroy 0-0

GENESEE — Kendra Meyer pitched both games in Genesee’s doubleheader against Pomeroy, allowing just two hits and no runs to be scored.

The Bulldogs’ offense went off for 10 runs in the first inning of the first game and 11 in the first inning of the second game. They outscored the Pirates 32-0 in both games combined.

Rylie Baysinger and Sydney Banks each totaled four hits on day with one double each.

GAME 1

Pomeroy 000 0—0 1 6

Genesee (10)03 3—16 5 1