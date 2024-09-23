Raiders release QB Gardner Minshew

HENDERSON, Nev. — The Las Vegas Raiders released quarterback Gardner Minshew on Wednesday, the team announced — the first day NFL teams were officially allowed to sign or release players.

Minshew, a veteran QB and former Washington State star, signed a two-year, $25 million contract last year with $15 million guaranteed.

He beat out Aidan O’Connell for the starting job going into last season but struggled to hold on to the position. He finished his season with 2,013 passing yards, a 66.3% completion rate and nine touchdowns, but also threw 10 interceptions and four lost fumbles.

A broken collarbone ended his season Nov. 24 against the Denver Broncos.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Oregon St. 4, Washington St. 3

CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Cougars held the No. 8 Beavers to three hits but left the home of their fellow Pac-12 survivors with a 4-3 loss. Oregon State’s Jacob Krieg hit the go-ahead home run in the bottom of the seventh off of WSU redshirt freshman pitcher Nick Lewis, who had just entered the game.

WSU (5-12) built its early lead off of a three-run third inning in which junior Logan Johnstone worked an 0-2 count to a bases-loaded walk, Ricco Longo and Ryan Skjonsby scored off a wild pitch and Gavin Roy hit a sac-fly to plate the third run.