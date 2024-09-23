Sections
SportsMarch 13, 2025

Raiders release QB Gardner Minshew

Former Washington State star was in his first season with team

Staff and wire report
FILE - Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) walks onto the field against the Denver Broncos in an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis, File)
FILE - Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) walks onto the field against the Denver Broncos in an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis, File)AP Jeff Lewis
FILE - Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) warms up before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker, File)
FILE - Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) warms up before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker, File)AP David Becker

HENDERSON, Nev. — The Las Vegas Raiders released quarterback Gardner Minshew on Wednesday, the team announced — the first day NFL teams were officially allowed to sign or release players.

Minshew, a veteran QB and former Washington State star, signed a two-year, $25 million contract last year with $15 million guaranteed.

He beat out Aidan O’Connell for the starting job going into last season but struggled to hold on to the position. He finished his season with 2,013 passing yards, a 66.3% completion rate and nine touchdowns, but also threw 10 interceptions and four lost fumbles.

A broken collarbone ended his season Nov. 24 against the Denver Broncos.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Oregon St. 4, Washington St. 3

CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Cougars held the No. 8 Beavers to three hits but left the home of their fellow Pac-12 survivors with a 4-3 loss. Oregon State’s Jacob Krieg hit the go-ahead home run in the bottom of the seventh off of WSU redshirt freshman pitcher Nick Lewis, who had just entered the game.

WSU (5-12) built its early lead off of a three-run third inning in which junior Logan Johnstone worked an 0-2 count to a bases-loaded walk, Ricco Longo and Ryan Skjonsby scored off a wild pitch and Gavin Roy hit a sac-fly to plate the third run.

Four freshmen took the mound for the Cougs as Gavin Derr threw three scoreless innings, Nick Fazio allowed two runs through two innings, Miles Chandler snagged a couple of outs and Lewis cost the Cougs the lead.

AJ Hutcheson and Wyatt Queen pitched a combined 6 1/3 scoreless innings for OSU (12-3).

WSU lost to OSU 15-1 on Tuesday. The Beavers are playing as an independent team in 2025. WSU is a part of the Mountain West Conference this season and will play at Air Force at 1 p.m. Friday.

WSU 003 000 000—3

OSU 000 110 20x—4

Derr, Fazio (4), Chandler (6), Haider (6), Lewis (7), Stowe (8) and Cresswell; Fraser, Hutcheson (3), Queen (7) and Hubbard, Weber (7).

WSU hits — Cresswell 2 (2B), Longo 2, Hartman, Obenour, Johnstone, Roy, Watterson.

OSU hits — Peterson (2B), Krieg (HR), Singer.

