Rogers, Washington State building staff, roster

COUGAR NOTES

More than a dozen cars, many of them with North Dakota license plates and some with belongings still packed into the backseats, lined the Gesa Field concourse on Thursday during Jimmy Rogers’ hiring ceremony in Pullman.

Rogers, Washington State’s new head football coach, has hired over a dozen assistant coaches and staff members from South Dakota State and added others with connections to his colleagues or the Pacific Northwest in the three weeks since athletic director Anne McCoy officially hired him.

Each coach and their families loaded their cars and left for Pullman almost immediately. With the spring semester underway and the transfer portal still open for the Cougs, there remains lots of work to build the roster and program and prepare for the 2025 season.

“I didn’t come here to lose and nor did this coaching staff. I believe in this. I believe in this,” Rogers said in his introductory news conference last week. “We’re going to do everything that we can to get on the top of college football.”

Here’s a look at the coaching and player additions Rogers has made since his hire:

Rogers builds his staff

After his formal introduction to WSU, Rogers formally announced the hiring of nine assistant coaches, each of whom worked for him at SDSU.

Rogers hired Danny Freund and Jesse Bobbit as his offensive and defensive coordinators, respectively. Both held those positions at SDSU. Freund will double as quarterbacks coach and Bobbit will coach linebackers as well.

Freund led a Jackrabbit offense which featured five All-Americans.

Bobbit returns to Pullman where he was a graduate assistant when former coach Jake Dickert was defensive coordinator in 2020 and 2021. He played for and coached under Rogers at SDSU.

Rogers also hired Michael Banks (cornerbacks), Pete Menage (safeties), Pat Cashmore (special teams coordinator/assistant tight ends), Taylor Lucas (offensive line), Robbie Rouse (running backs), Chris Meyers (tight ends) and Jake Menage (wide receivers).

Matt Jacobs will follow Rogers to Pullman as his head strength and conditioning coach. Marcus Banks will serve as assistant strength and conditioning coach.

The Cougars’ specialty staff is a mix of former South Dakota State staffers and returning WSU staffers.

Rogers brought his chief of staff, Jon Shaeffer, from Brookings to Pullman. He also elevated Taylor Long to director of football operations and retained Kingston Fernandez as assistant director of football operations. Long was the director of on-campus recruiting on Dickert’s staff.

Kristofer Kracht, former South Dakota State director of football mental performance, took the same position at WSU.

Other staff members announced include:

Andrew Lucas (scout)

Payton Shafer (defensive graduate assistant)

Kyle Saddler (offensive GA)

Ron Pavlik (Assistant special teams coach)

New Cougs on the block