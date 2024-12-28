Sections
December 28, 2024

Seahawks keep slim playoff hopes alive by beating Bears

Woolen’s late interception seals win as Seahawks beat struggling Chicago

Andrew Seligman Associated Press
Seattle Seahawks running back Kenny McIntosh, left, runs for yardage against the Chicago Bears during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Seattle Seahawks running back Kenny McIntosh, left, runs for yardage against the Chicago Bears during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) runs with the ball as Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens (36) and defensive end Jacob Martin (55) try to stop him during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) runs with the ball as Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens (36) and defensive end Jacob Martin (55) try to stop him during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams wipes his eyes as he talks with reporters after an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams wipes his eyes as he talks with reporters after an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago Bears interim head coach Thomas Brown listens to reporters after an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago Bears interim head coach Thomas Brown listens to reporters after an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Seattle Seahawks place kicker Jason Myers (5), with Michael Dickson holding, kicks a field goal against the Chicago Bears during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Seattle Seahawks place kicker Jason Myers (5), with Michael Dickson holding, kicks a field goal against the Chicago Bears during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (26) runs with the ball against the Chicago Bears during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (26) runs with the ball against the Chicago Bears during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith looks to pass against the Chicago Bears during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith looks to pass against the Chicago Bears during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams attempts a pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams attempts a pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams throws a pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams throws a pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams leaves the field following an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024, in Chicago. The Seahawks won 6-3. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams leaves the field following an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024, in Chicago. The Seahawks won 6-3. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) holds a cell phone following an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024, in Chicago. The Seahawks won 6-3. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) holds a cell phone following an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024, in Chicago. The Seahawks won 6-3. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams reacts after an incomplete pass attempt during the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024, in Chicago. The Seahawks won 6-3. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams reacts after an incomplete pass attempt during the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024, in Chicago. The Seahawks won 6-3. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) and offensive tackle Darnell Wright (58) react while walking off the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024, in Chicago. The Seahawks won 6-3. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) and offensive tackle Darnell Wright (58) react while walking off the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024, in Chicago. The Seahawks won 6-3. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen, left, shares a moment with his mother following an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024, in Chicago. The Seahawks won 6-3. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen, left, shares a moment with his mother following an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024, in Chicago. The Seahawks won 6-3. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

CHICAGO — Riq Woolen intercepted Caleb Williams’ late pass and the Seattle Seahawks boosted their fading playoff hopes, squeezing past Chicago 6-3 on Thursday night to hand the Bears their 10th straight loss.

Jason Myers kicked field goals on the game’s first possession and near the end of the second quarter. Leonard Williams had two of Seattle’s seven sacks, and Woolen sealed the win in the closing minute.

Chicago had a fourth down at the Seattle 40 with 20 seconds remaining. The Seahawks brought the blitz, and a leaping Woolen picked off a pass intended for Keenan Allen at the 22, ending Williams’ NFL rookie-record string of passes without an interception at 353.

“We’re in the mode of control what we can control,” coach Mike Macdonald said. “We know what’s coming next week. We’re going to spend this weekend getting our minds and bodies and spirits right to go play a game. We’re praying that it’s for the division championship.”

Geno Smith threw for 160 yards and the sluggish Seahawks (9-7) came away with a win they sorely needed after dropping two in a row. They came in trailing the NFC West-leading Los Angeles Rams by a game with two remaining.

“We still are seeing it as a possibility,” Leonard Williams said. “In a way, we’re trying to say, ‘Let’s control the controllables and let the other things fall into place as they will.’”

Seattle’s most likely path to the playoffs is by having the Rams lose to Arizona on Saturday and beating Los Angeles to close the regular season. The Seahawks were in control of their postseason fate before losing to Minnesota last week.

Chicago (4-12) has two double-digit losing streaks in general manager Ryan Poles’ three seasons. The Bears dropped the final 10 games two years ago as part of a franchise-worst 14 game slide that stretched into 2023. They’ve never lost more than 10 straight in one season, and fans chanted “Sell the team!” near the end of this one.

Chicago’s defense did its part. But it was a rough night for the offense.

Caleb Williams extended his NFL-leading total and individual franchise record for sacks to 67. The Bears broke their previous mark of 66 sacks allowed in 2004, when they used four quarterbacks.

Williams acknowledged the hits are taking their toll. But he also vowed to grow from the experience.

“Frustrating, annoyed but learning I would say,” he said. “I definitely think this is going to be good for me. I’m excited about this last game and excited about the future.”

Smith completed 17-of-23 passes, and the Seahawks improved to 6-1 on the road.

Noah Fant had 43 yards receiving, and Zach Charbonnet ran for 57.

Chicago is 0-4 since interim coach Thomas Brown replaced the fired Matt Eberflus.

Williams was 16-for-28 with 122 yards. It was a big drop from the previous week, when he threw for 334 yards and two touchdowns against NFC leader Detroit following a string of shaky performances.

Myers kicked a 27-yard field goal on the game’s opening drive. Chicago tied it on Cairo Santos’ 42 yard field goal with 2:32 left in the half. But Myers booted a 50-yarder in the closing minute, sending the Seahawks to the locker room with a 6-3 lead.

Injuries

Seahawks: Seattle placed RB Kenneth Walker III on injured reserve prior to the game because of an ankle injury. Walker hurt his ankle in last week’s loss to Minnesota and left that game after sitting out the previous two because of a calf problem. He also missed two weeks in September with an oblique issue. ... CB Josh Jobe (knee) got banged up.

Up next

Seahawks: At Los Angeles next week.

Bears: At Green Bay next week.

