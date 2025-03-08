Seahawks trading quarterback Geno Smith to Raiders, source confirms

In the biggest move of an already transformative week for the franchise, the Seattle Seahawks agreed Friday to trade quarterback Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders for a 2025 third-round draft pick (No. 92 overall), a league source confirmed to The Seattle Times.

The deal, first reported by the NFL Network, is expected to be finalized Wednesday, the day the NFL’s free agent signing period begins.

The trade came after contract talks between Smith’s and the Seahawks’ sides broke down this week.

Smith is entering the final year of a three-year contract worth a base of $75 million overall that is due to pay him $31 million this season.

Smith wanted an extension and a raise, and the Seahawks were willing to give it to him.

Contract talks became more serious last week at the NFL scouting combine when general manager John Schneider met with Smith’s agent, Chafie Fields. Schneider said that meeting was a week ago Friday.

The Seahawks, according to sources and numerous reports, then made Smith a firm contract offer this week.

The Seahawks’ offer was in the range of $35 million per year but Smith’s side wanted roughly $45 million, SI.com’s Albert Breer reported.

A league source told The Times that the Seahawks’ offer was higher, more in the range of a $40 million to $45 million average over two years.

Smith’s side was reported — and confirmed by The Times — to have turned down that offer while giving no counteroffer.

That caused the Seahawks to explore trade options.

The Raiders were an obvious potential suitor due to the presence of former Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, under whom Smith played for five of his six seasons in Seattle.

Breer reported that the Seahawks initially made a “blockbuster proposal” of Smith and receiver DK Metcalf for star edge rusher Maxx Crosby. Breer reported that the Raiders turned that deal down quickly, but talks continued. Crosby signed a new contract with the Raiders on Wednesday.

Smith’s current deal included a $44.5 million salary cap hit for the 2025 season, and it was known that the team hoped to decrease that drastically. The Raiders are taking on all of Smith’s $31 million for 2025, a source confirmed.

That deal included a $16 million roster bonus due March 17, which had been viewed as a deadline for when an agreement would be reached.

The Seahawks will save $31 million against the cap and in cash while taking a dead-cap hit of $13.5 million. That will give them roughly $63 million in cap space, eighth or ninth in the NFL, according to OvertheCap.com.

The Seahawks are expected to use that money to pursue the ranks of the free agent quarterbacks available.

Initial speculation focused on Minnesota’s Sam Darnold. However, other quarterbacks who sources said could be considered include Aaron Rodgers and Justin Fields, and possibly Kirk Cousins if he is released by Atlanta. Schneider worked in Green Bay’s personnel department when Rodgers began his career there in 2005.

However, sources indicated one free agent QB who would not be considered is former Seahawk Russell Wilson.

The Seahawks can begin negotiating with Darnold, Fields and other quarterbacks who are unrestricted free agents at 9 a.m. Monday. The Seahawks can talk immediately with Rodgers, who was cut by the Jets on Feb. 13.

The Seahawks will also explore draft options, though at pick No. 18 in the first round, the top two QBs — Cam Ward of Miami (formerly of Washington State) and Shedeur Sanders of Colorado — are expected to be gone, with Ward potentially being the top overall pick by Tennessee.

A few hours after the trade was first reported, Smith appeared to confirm it himself via a post on the social media platform X. Above a report of the trade, Smith wrote: “God is the GREATEST!! Excited to get to work and WIN. The time is NOW”

The news comes after an already eventful week with the Seahawks. They released veteran receiver Tyler Lockett on Wednesday, and shortly after that it was learned that Metcalf had requested a trade.