Seahawks trading quarterback Geno Smith to Raiders, source confirms

In the biggest move of an already transformative week for the franchise, the Seattle Seahawks agreed Friday to trade quarterback Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders for a 2025 third-round draft pick (No. 92 overall), a league source confirmed to The Seattle Times.
The deal, first reported by the NFL Network, is expected to be finalized Wednesday, the day the NFL’s free agent signing period begins.
The trade came after contract talks between Smith’s and the Seahawks’ sides broke down this week.
Smith is entering the final year of a three-year contract worth a base of $75 million overall that is due to pay him $31 million this season.
Smith wanted an extension and a raise, and the Seahawks were willing to give it to him.
Contract talks became more serious last week at the NFL scouting combine when general manager John Schneider met with Smith’s agent, Chafie Fields. Schneider said that meeting was a week ago Friday.
The Seahawks, according to sources and numerous reports, then made Smith a firm contract offer this week.
The Seahawks’ offer was in the range of $35 million per year but Smith’s side wanted roughly $45 million, SI.com’s Albert Breer reported.
A league source told The Times that the Seahawks’ offer was higher, more in the range of a $40 million to $45 million average over two years.
Smith’s side was reported — and confirmed by The Times — to have turned down that offer while giving no counteroffer.
That caused the Seahawks to explore trade options.
The Raiders were an obvious potential suitor due to the presence of former Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, under whom Smith played for five of his six seasons in Seattle.
Breer reported that the Seahawks initially made a “blockbuster proposal” of Smith and receiver DK Metcalf for star edge rusher Maxx Crosby. Breer reported that the Raiders turned that deal down quickly, but talks continued. Crosby signed a new contract with the Raiders on Wednesday.
Smith’s current deal included a $44.5 million salary cap hit for the 2025 season, and it was known that the team hoped to decrease that drastically. The Raiders are taking on all of Smith’s $31 million for 2025, a source confirmed.
That deal included a $16 million roster bonus due March 17, which had been viewed as a deadline for when an agreement would be reached.
The Seahawks will save $31 million against the cap and in cash while taking a dead-cap hit of $13.5 million. That will give them roughly $63 million in cap space, eighth or ninth in the NFL, according to OvertheCap.com.
The Seahawks are expected to use that money to pursue the ranks of the free agent quarterbacks available.
Initial speculation focused on Minnesota’s Sam Darnold. However, other quarterbacks who sources said could be considered include Aaron Rodgers and Justin Fields, and possibly Kirk Cousins if he is released by Atlanta. Schneider worked in Green Bay’s personnel department when Rodgers began his career there in 2005.
However, sources indicated one free agent QB who would not be considered is former Seahawk Russell Wilson.
The Seahawks can begin negotiating with Darnold, Fields and other quarterbacks who are unrestricted free agents at 9 a.m. Monday. The Seahawks can talk immediately with Rodgers, who was cut by the Jets on Feb. 13.
The Seahawks will also explore draft options, though at pick No. 18 in the first round, the top two QBs — Cam Ward of Miami (formerly of Washington State) and Shedeur Sanders of Colorado — are expected to be gone, with Ward potentially being the top overall pick by Tennessee.
A few hours after the trade was first reported, Smith appeared to confirm it himself via a post on the social media platform X. Above a report of the trade, Smith wrote: “God is the GREATEST!! Excited to get to work and WIN. The time is NOW”
The news comes after an already eventful week with the Seahawks. They released veteran receiver Tyler Lockett on Wednesday, and shortly after that it was learned that Metcalf had requested a trade.
Schneider and coach Mike Macdonald had reiterated their faith in Smith’s place as the team’s starting quarterback during multiple interviews last week at the combine.
During an appearance with Pro Football Talk, Schneider was asked if there was any doubt that Smith would be the team’s starting quarterback in 2025 and replied, “No.”
Macdonald, meanwhile, said he hoped a Smith extension would get done quickly so the team would stop having to answer questions about his future.
“I mean, I’d love to announce it right now, that we’re rolling and Geno’s extended, and we can stop getting the question,” Macdonald said. “But you’ve got to respect the process, too. And our guys are awesome. The way John handles his relationships with the agents ... man, it’s a lot of stuff going on.”
Macdonald had also given an especially strong endorsement of Smith in an interview with Fox 13 that aired on Super Bowl Sunday, saying: “Geno’s our quarterback. I don’t understand the conversation. It’s pretty obvious this guy is a heck of a quarterback. He’s our quarterback. We love him. Can’t wait to go to work with him.”
Schneider, though, had given at least a slight opening to the idea that a deal might not get done in one answer about the negotiations with Smith last week.
“We expect him to be our guy, but we want to do what’s right, too,” Schneider said at the combine.
Smith, who turns 35 in October, became Seattle’s starter in 2022 after the trade of Wilson to Denver.
He ranks fifth in franchise history in attempts (1,749), completions (1,198), passing yards (12,961) and passing touchdowns (76), and he set season career highs and franchise records for attempts (578, fourth in the NFL), completions (407, tied for second), yards (4,320, fourth) and completion percentage (70.42, fifth) in 2024 while becoming the 20th quarterback in league history with a 70% completion percentage in a season.
But he also threw 15 interceptions, including several at critical times as the Seahawks finished 10-7 and a game shy of making the playoffs, resulting in the firing of offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb and an overhaul of the offensive coaching staff.
Macdonald and Schneider took pains not to place all of the blame for the interceptions on Smith. Macdonald said during an interview with Pro Football Talk that “that’s not a good take” for anyone to say Smith was to blame for the Seahawks missing the playoffs. He also said he thought Smith would be a good fit in the team’s new offense adding, “You’ve got to be excited” about how he would play under new coordinator Klint Kubiak.
Smith acknowledged on several occasions last season that he had approached the team about an extension during the offseason. But the team didn’t negotiate with Smith then sticking to a policy of not extending contracts that have more than a year remaining. At the point Smith was also just one year into his three-year deal signed in March, 2023.
He also said he deserved to be paid among the NFL’s top QBs.
But the Seahawks and Smith differed on his value, and once they realized a deal might not get done, they decided to make a trade and move on in time to find their next quarterback in free agency.
Darnold is set to become a free agent after the Vikings declined to use the franchise tag to keep him.
Darnold, who turns 28 in June, made his first Pro Bowl in 2024 when he took over as Minnesota’s starting QB in the wake of the Cousins trade and a knee injury to rookie J.J. McCarthy. Darnold threw for 35 touchdowns, against 12 interceptions, and 4,319 yards.
But McCarthy, the 10th overall pick of the 2024 draft, is expected to be recovered from his meniscus injury, and the Vikings appear set to turn the position over to him for the long term.
Darnold played on a one-year deal with the Vikings in 2024 worth $10 million. Pro Football Focus estimates he could command a three-year deal worth just over $123 million with $70 million guaranteed.
Given Darnold’s age, the Seahawks may be more willing to commit more years than they wanted to with Smith.
And there is a connection, as Darnold spent the 2023 season with the 49ers when Kubiak served as their offensive passing game specialist.
The Seahawks also have Sam Howell on their roster after acquiring him in a trade from Washington a year ago. Howell started all 17 games for Washington in 2023 but played in only two games as a backup last season, completing five of 14 passes for 24 yards and an interception, all in a decisive loss to the Packers when Smith was sidelined because of a knee injury.
Smith was one of just 24 quarterbacks to start a game for the Seahawks in the franchise’s 49-year history.
But in yet another stunning move, they will have a new starter in 2025.