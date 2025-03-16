Sonics legend Slick Watts dies at 73

Slick Watts, the baldheaded point guard known for his colorful headbands as a player and his role as an ambassador of Seattle basketball following the conclusion of his NBA career, died Saturday morning at the age of 73.

Watts was a generational figure in the Seattle hoops scene, first as a starter for the SuperSonics in the mid-1970s as a young guard from Mississippi and then becoming one of the faces of the basketball scene in the region once his career ended.

Watts had been dealing with health issues for several years following a major stroke suffered in 2021. Watts needed nearly constant assistance following the stroke, often from his son Donald, a former star at the University of Washington.

Slick Watts’ grandson, Isaiah Watts, is a current guard for Washington State.

Watts’ passing on Saturday came on the same day that many former teammates and members of the Seattle basketball community were gathering for a celebration in honor of Gus Williams, who passed away in January.

Two iconic figures integral to the story of Seattle basketball and the SuperSonics gone within a matter of weeks.

“You did so much for so many of us. It was an honor call you pops,” Donald wrote on the social media platform X on Saturday.

“I pray every time they see me they see you. Love you ... rest in paradise papa,” Isaiah wrote on X.

Known for his upbeat smile and approachable demeanor, Watts ingrained himself in the Seattle community after his NBA career came to an end. He taught physical education in the Seattle School District, including a nearly 20-year stint at Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary in the Rainier Valley before retiring in 2017. He coached hoops, started a foundation and ran a basketball academy with Donald.

And anytime there was a Sonics-related event, Slick was determined to be there.

“He always wore his green and gold proudly,” former Sonic James Donaldson said. “He epitomized the Seattle SuperSonics.”

Watts was named to the Sonics’ 40th anniversary team before the team was moved to Oklahoma City. He was such a Seattle mainstay, the Blue Scholars, a local hip-hop group, named a song after him.

Not Kemp. Not Payton. Not Downtown Freddie or Jack.

But Slick.