Thornycroft does double duty for Bears

When the moment came for the unbeaten Moscow Bears to consolidate the lead following their overtime touchdown in a prep football border battle epic against Pullman last week, it was kicking specialist Wyatt Thornycroft who stepped up to the task.

Not about to disappoint the home crowd eager to see the Bears clinch their first win over the Hounds since 2021, the senior delivered an extra point that would prove decisive in the eventual 26-25 finish.

“I made that, ‘cause I’m clutch,” Thornycroft said. “Pullman got a touchdown, went for two, and they missed it. Simple as that.”

Where did his kicking prowess originate? On the soccer pitch. A fourth-year varsity starter in that sport, Thornycroft is doing double duty this fall by serving as a captain and goalkeeper for the Moscow boys soccer team alongside his new post as kicker for the football team.

Going on a roll

Perhaps carrying over the momentum he had built in football, Thornycroft presided over consecutive shutout soccer victories against Post Falls and Lewiston earlier this week, each time with the Bears riding out an early goal for a 1-0 finish. He made multiple clutch saves as the Bengals urgently tried to tie things up late in regulation on Tuesday, falling on the ball and eating up precious seconds in the process.

“He does a good job,” Moscow soccer coach Caleb Brooks said of Thornycroft. “Shot-blocking, obviously, is most important, but also, late in the game, it’s very good to have a guy who can control the game a little bit. We can play the ball back to him, and we’re very safe with it, and once he gets the ball he’s very safe with it and knows how to control it. He has a lot of expertise and knows all the teammates.”

Thornycroft kicks at home football games only, remaining with the soccer team when football goes on the road.

“I’ve worked it out with the football coaches where I just go to one practice every week for the football team and kick at home games, and I believe that I’m helpful to the team,” he said. “I still think that I’m able to be a leader for my soccer team too.”

In addition to PATs, he has attempted — and converted — one field goal thus far this season, that coming in Moscow’s 34-0 opener against Kellogg.

“There weren’t any opportunities last game, but I hope (to kick more field goals),” he said. “I feel confident.”