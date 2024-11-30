Tigers still kings of the jungle in small-school football

“Tiger born; Tiger bred; be a Tiger ’til you’re dead!”

So goes a favorite slogan of the Kendrick High School football team, as related by running back Sawyer Hewett.

There are many in the Kendrick community who feel as though they are indeed “Tiger(s) ‘til (they’re) dead,” if the reception to the team’s return home from its Idaho Class 2A state title victory over Butte County at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome on Nov. 22 was a good indicator.

“We definitely felt a lot of love from the fans and community, because we got an escort from the fire trucks and police cars into Kendrick, and all the fans were on the side of the road just screaming,” recalled Hewett, who considers this his favorite memory from the entire state championship run.

Hewett is part of a graduating senior class — along with Xavier Carpenter, Wyatt Cook, Brock Boyer, Caleb O’Bryant, Carson Hogan and Leyton Brown — that never went a football season without bringing home a state title. The Tigers swept to three consecutive 1A Division II state championships from 2021-23 before being reassigned to Class 2A (formerly called 1A Division I) this year and conquering that new horizon as well.

It was the assessment of both Hewett and his coach Zane Hobart that this most recent state title was the sweetest yet, not least because of the challenges the Tigers had to overcome. Kendrick’s sheer dominance at the 1A DII level in recent seasons had grown almost preposterous, while this year’s team dealt with injury issues and tougher opposition that cast realistic doubts on its championship prospects.

“I know there’s been teams that won more state titles than us in a row, but I don’t think anybody’s ever moved up a division and won the next year,” Hobart said.

Notably, the Tigers tasted defeat this season for the first time in 31 games and close to three years, coming out on the wrong end of a 30-18 scoreline in a showdown with Whitepine League rival Logos of Moscow. The consensus among the coaching staff was that the loss might turn out to be a good thing for having “shown us we’re mortal,” and the record would not refute that assessment.

“‘Is it hard for the kids to keep their hunger?’ The answer is yes,” Hobart said. “It is extremely hard. Something that really helped the kids regain their hunger was losing that football game.”