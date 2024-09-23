UNLV and Air Force have decided to remain in the Mountain West as the conference thwarted off attempts at further poaching by the Pac-12 and American Athletic Conference by offering financial incentives to its most prominent remaining members to stay, a person with knowledge of the decisions told The Associated Press on Wednesday night.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the schools had not made their intentions public. The Mountain West declined to comment on its internal discussions.

The Action Network first reported UNLV and Air Force had decided to stay in the Mountain West.

The Mountain West has already lost five members to the rebuilding Pac-12 over the last two weeks, including Utah State this week.

Utah State's departure came as Commissioner Glorida Nevarez was trying to convince her remaining members to agree to a multiple-year grant of rights that would bind schools together and to the conference through media rights.

That gave the other seven schools a chance to reconsider, but ultimately it appears Nevarez will be able to keep the Mountain West alive with the help of about $100 million dollars in exit fees expected to come the conferences way from the departing schools.

The Pac-12 is suing the Mountain West over another $55 million in poaching penalties that were part of a a football scheduling agreement Oregon State and Washington State entered into the the conference for this season.