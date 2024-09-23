Washington State football by the numbers a quarter into the season

Kyle Thornton has talked about and watched “The Stop” at least a hundred times between the moment he made the game-sealing play in Saturday’s Apple Cup at Lumen Field in Seattle to well into this week.

“I’ve pretty much had to almost put my phone on DND (do-not-disturb) for a little bit,” Thornton said. “Haven’t gone to the copy paste message responses yet. I made sure to give everyone their respective due. Very appreciative to all the support and really it’s amazing to see how much love and support is pouring out from the Coug community right now.”

While that fourth-down tackle in the waning seconds of Washington State’s 24-19 victory over Washington will be replayed in Pullman and recounted by any Coug fan lucky enough to watch it for years, the exact magnitude of the moment is still yet to be written. Is it the best part of another mediocre season or the launching point of something truly historic?

Last year, WSU started 4-0 with big wins over Wisconsin and Oregon State. The Cougars lost six straight games before blowing out Colorado and nearly beating No. 2-ranked UW. WSU’s 2023 season was one of struggle for a team that lacked a run game or an effective defense.

The Cougs are far from perfect this season, but with a relatively easier — yet still challenging — schedule ahead, they have a lot left to prove.

A quarter of the way into the season, here are the numbers that have made the team’s 3-0 start:

One play on the 1-yard line

Thornton’s tackle of Washington running back Jonah Coleman on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line with 1:12 to go sealed Washington State’s Apple Cup win over Washington and will go down as one of the most iconic moments in WSU history.

WSU’s nearly 10-minute cinematic recap posted on Monday to the team’s social media accounts had WSU coach Jake Dickert mic’d up. The video includes a conversation Dickert had with his coaching staff in which he names the exact play that UW coach Jedd Fisch chose to run the moment before it happened.

Fisch attempted a similar play with Arizona last year in a triple overtime loss to USC. The Trojans stopped Fisch’s team then, and the Cougars stopped a similar “got-to-have-it” play again.

2 standout plays from No. 1

“The Stop” would not have been possible without WSU cornerback Steve Hall, who on second-and-goal in that final drive, stayed in lockstep with Huskies’ wideout Denzel Boston in the end zone. Boston got two hands on the ball, but Hall got one on it and knocked it out of bounds to keep the Dawgs scoreless.

“That was effort and strain,” WSU defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding said. “That’s want to. That was a difficult play for him. He fought through it, finished strong, got him down and got us an opportunity for another snap.”

On third down, Boston gained about eight yards on a catch and run before Hall swooped in to knock him out of bounds at about the 1-and-a-half yard line.

WSU quarterback John Mateer said he was excited, but far from surprised when he watched Hall make that play.

“I wasn’t surprised. He does it all the time to me,” Mateer said. “He’s a very good ball player, and y’all are gonna find out over and over and over.”

3-0 thanks to three Apple Cup touchdowns

Mateer provided three touchdowns in the Apple Cup, two rushing TDs of over 20 yards, including a sensational third-and-20 TD run conversion and a 15-yard TD pass to his longtime friend Josh Meredith, who shook off a pack of Dawgs and dove into the end zone. Mateer accounted for six TDs against Portland State, including a 40-yard rushing TD and a passing and rushing TD each versus Texas Tech.

4 listed starters at running back, one clear leader