Washington State football by the numbers a quarter into the season

Kyle Thornton has talked about and watched “The Stop” at least a hundred times between the moment he made the game-sealing play in Saturday’s Apple Cup at Lumen Field in Seattle to well into this week.
“I’ve pretty much had to almost put my phone on DND (do-not-disturb) for a little bit,” Thornton said. “Haven’t gone to the copy paste message responses yet. I made sure to give everyone their respective due. Very appreciative to all the support and really it’s amazing to see how much love and support is pouring out from the Coug community right now.”
While that fourth-down tackle in the waning seconds of Washington State’s 24-19 victory over Washington will be replayed in Pullman and recounted by any Coug fan lucky enough to watch it for years, the exact magnitude of the moment is still yet to be written. Is it the best part of another mediocre season or the launching point of something truly historic?
Last year, WSU started 4-0 with big wins over Wisconsin and Oregon State. The Cougars lost six straight games before blowing out Colorado and nearly beating No. 2-ranked UW. WSU’s 2023 season was one of struggle for a team that lacked a run game or an effective defense.
The Cougs are far from perfect this season, but with a relatively easier — yet still challenging — schedule ahead, they have a lot left to prove.
A quarter of the way into the season, here are the numbers that have made the team’s 3-0 start:
One play on the 1-yard line
Thornton’s tackle of Washington running back Jonah Coleman on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line with 1:12 to go sealed Washington State’s Apple Cup win over Washington and will go down as one of the most iconic moments in WSU history.
WSU’s nearly 10-minute cinematic recap posted on Monday to the team’s social media accounts had WSU coach Jake Dickert mic’d up. The video includes a conversation Dickert had with his coaching staff in which he names the exact play that UW coach Jedd Fisch chose to run the moment before it happened.
Fisch attempted a similar play with Arizona last year in a triple overtime loss to USC. The Trojans stopped Fisch’s team then, and the Cougars stopped a similar “got-to-have-it” play again.
2 standout plays from No. 1
“The Stop” would not have been possible without WSU cornerback Steve Hall, who on second-and-goal in that final drive, stayed in lockstep with Huskies’ wideout Denzel Boston in the end zone. Boston got two hands on the ball, but Hall got one on it and knocked it out of bounds to keep the Dawgs scoreless.
“That was effort and strain,” WSU defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding said. “That’s want to. That was a difficult play for him. He fought through it, finished strong, got him down and got us an opportunity for another snap.”
On third down, Boston gained about eight yards on a catch and run before Hall swooped in to knock him out of bounds at about the 1-and-a-half yard line.
WSU quarterback John Mateer said he was excited, but far from surprised when he watched Hall make that play.
“I wasn’t surprised. He does it all the time to me,” Mateer said. “He’s a very good ball player, and y’all are gonna find out over and over and over.”
3-0 thanks to three Apple Cup touchdowns
Mateer provided three touchdowns in the Apple Cup, two rushing TDs of over 20 yards, including a sensational third-and-20 TD run conversion and a 15-yard TD pass to his longtime friend Josh Meredith, who shook off a pack of Dawgs and dove into the end zone. Mateer accounted for six TDs against Portland State, including a 40-yard rushing TD and a passing and rushing TD each versus Texas Tech.
4 listed starters at running back, one clear leader
Dickert joked that his Week 1 depth chart was an ode to the late former WSU coach Mike Leach with approximately 24 “ors” listed among the starters and backups. This included four listed starters at tight end and running back.
While true freshman Wayshawn Parker has not started any of the three games so far, he has emerged as the clear leader with the most carries (29) and yards (220) among the RB room.
Junior Djouvensky Schlenbaker has stood out as the Cougars go-to power back with three rushing touchdowns, including 2- and 1-yard scores versus Texas Tech.
Redshirt freshman Leo Pulalasi (11 attempts for 68 yards) has carved out a decent backup role while senior Dylan Paine has gotten limited touches.
5 touchdowns allowed out of 10 opponent trips to red zone
The Cougs allowed the Huskies to find the end zone once, on a 31-yard blown coverage bomb as UW receiver Giles Jackson left redshirt freshman cornerback Ethan O’Connor and safety Tyson Durant in the dust.
Portland State has been the most successful versus the Cougars in the red zone, finding the end zone three times on their four red zone trips. Texas Tech reached the red zone four times and scored two TDs while UW saw drives come within 20 yards of the end zone twice and came away with just one field goal.
“One of our defensive philosophies has always been, ‘bend but don’t break,’” Dickert said. “You saw that to the maximum Saturday. I mean red zone defense can make you feel great walking off that field. Our guys were nails in the red zone. To hold them to one big play, then four field goals. Sometimes, if you’re mentally sturdy and strong when they get down there it doesn’t matter.”
A 6th O-line starter returns
Dickert said that team captain Fa’alili Fa’amoe, last year’s 12-game starter at right tackle, is set to make his 2024 debut after sitting out the Cougs’ first three games with a leg injury he suffered in the spring.
With Fa’amoe back on the line, Christian Hilborn figures to slide back to his more natural position of left guard after filling in at right tackle and junior Rodrick Tialavea figures to go to the bench after starting the first three games. The Cougs have not specified their exact O-line lineup.
An offense that has struggled to sustain a passing game the last two games, relying on Mateer’s mobility to move the ball, will have perhaps its best offensive player back on the field.
Ninth-worst in yards allowed per game
The Cougs have allowed 464 yards per game through three games, ninth worst in the nation. A plethora of asterisks can be applied such as the 100-degree opener versus Portland State when backups played for nearly 20 minutes of the game, but that excuse was not tolerated by Dickert and his staff as they spoke to the pride they have as defensive coaches. Sure enough, the defense improved the next week with four turnovers against Texas Tech and one TD allowed to UW.
The Cougs have bent, not broken in all three games, holding leads for a majority of their time on the gridiron.
The Cougar defense has been a huge part of that success, despite missing 51 tackles. While the idea of living in a universe in which Thornton did not make “The Stop” versus UW on Saturday is unfathomable for the Cougs, the reality is theey are one missed tackle away from a drastically different outlook on the 2024 season.
And with tough road tests versus Boise State (Sept. 28) and Fresno State (Oct. 12) on the horizon and an undefeated San Jose State on Friday in Pullman, the Cougs certainly aren’t satisfied.
“It’s gonna go as far as the leaders take it. That’s the bottom line,” Schmedding said. “When you get too far ahead or too far in the past, it doesn’t allow you to take steps forward. And I think as long as we stay with the process, like I said a few times in this, I think our best football is yet to be played.”
