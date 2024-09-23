Sections
The Palouse
Classifieds
The Dnews
SportsMarch 19, 2025

Washington State guard Isaiah Watts announces he’s entering transfer portal

Guard averaged 11 points per game and started 17 games this season

Washington State guard Isaiah Watts (12) is guarded by Missouri State guard Zaxton King (13) as Watts moves down the court Dec. 14 in Pullman.
Washington State guard Isaiah Watts (12) is guarded by Missouri State guard Zaxton King (13) as Watts moves down the court Dec. 14 in Pullman.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Washington State guard Isaiah Watts (12) drives past Gonzaga guard Dusty Stromer (4) Feb. 19 during a game at Beasley Coliseum in Pullman.
Washington State guard Isaiah Watts (12) drives past Gonzaga guard Dusty Stromer (4) Feb. 19 during a game at Beasley Coliseum in Pullman.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News

PULLMAN — Isaiah Watts has played his last game at Washington State.

The sophomore guard announced as much Tuesday evening on social media, saying he’s entering the transfer portal after two seasons at WSU. Out for 10 games with a hand injury this year, Watts averaged 11 points per game on 35% shooting from outside, starting 17 games.

When WSU takes on Georgetown in the first round of the College Basketball Crown tournament on March 31, the Cougs will be without Watts, who surged onto the scene with several timely shots as a freshman, including a 3-pointer to topple Drake in the NCAA Tournament. He shot just 39% from the field this season.

“This decision was not easy,” Watts said on social media. “I have nothing but love for my teammates, my coaches and everyone else who has supported me along the way.”

A Seattle native, Watts went scoreless in his final game at WSU, a loss to San Francisco in the West Coast Conference Tournament quarterfinals earlier this month. It was his only scoreless game of the year. He scored in double figures 13 times, including a career-high 22 points against Eastern Washington and two 20-point outings.

The transfer portal officially opens on Monday, but plenty of players across the country have announced their intentions to enter. Watts is the first from WSU to do so.

After the Cougars’ loss to the Dons, WSU coach David Riley said Watts “had a tough week. He’s been with his family a lot. It wasn’t his best offensive game, but he gave us a lot of fight, and he played winning basketball.” On Saturday, Watts’ grandfather, former Seattle SuperSonics standout Slick Watts, died at the age of 73.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Watts is also the son of former Washington star Donald Watts, who regularly attended WSU games the past two seasons.

One of the team’s best perimeter defenders, Watts hit some of his biggest shots during the Cougars’ run last season, including an 18-point showing to beat USC and a 15-point game in a loss to Washington. With an 18-minute bump in playing time as a sophomore, Watts’ 3-point percentage dropped from 38% to 35%, but his overall scoring increased from 3.7 to 11 points per game.

On Feb. 8, Watts knocked down perhaps his biggest shot of the season, a game-tying 3-pointer to complete WSU’s comeback win over Pepperdine. Watts’ 3-pointer capped the Cougars’ 7-0 run in less than a minute.

Watts was one of two Cougars to stay with the team after last season’s run, providing valuable experience for a 2024-25 team built almost entirely out of the transfer portal and from Eastern Washington, Riley’s previous stop.

He was largely a dependable scorer but found himself given to emotion on occasion.

In WSU’s loss to UW in December, Watts unleashed a dunk on Husky forward Great Osobor, only to get in Osobor’s face — which got him a technical foul at a point when the trailing Cougs needed any momentum they could get.

Watts also received a technical foul from the bench in a Jan. 23 game against Saint Mary’s. In a Feb. 1 game against San Francisco, he picked up a flagrant foul 14 seconds into the contest. It was part of Watts’ experience — fiery and volatile, but just as prone to connect on key shots in crunch time.

Related
SportsMar. 19
WSU, Idaho club hockey teams headed to Lewiston for fundrais...
SportsMar. 19
AREA ROUNDUP: Pullman boys soccer grabs a 9-0 win
SportsMar. 18
AREA ROUNDUP: Lights shine on victorious Tiger baseball team
SportsMar. 18
Gonzaga earns No. 8 seed in NCAA Tournament
Related
March Madness men’s bracket far from boring
SportsMar. 18
March Madness men’s bracket far from boring
UCLA earns top seed in women’s NCAA bracket
SportsMar. 18
UCLA earns top seed in women’s NCAA bracket
WSU men’s hoops to play in inaugural College Basketball Crown tournament
SportsMar. 17
WSU men’s hoops to play in inaugural College Basketball Crown tournament
WSU women’s hoops earns WNIT invite
SportsMar. 17
WSU women’s hoops earns WNIT invite
AREA ROUNDUP: WSU hurdler De Mello fourth in at NCAA championship
SportsMar. 16
AREA ROUNDUP: WSU hurdler De Mello fourth in at NCAA championship
Sonics legend Slick Watts dies at 73
SportsMar. 16
Sonics legend Slick Watts dies at 73
Logan Gilbert named Mariners’ opening day starter
SportsMar. 16
Logan Gilbert named Mariners’ opening day starter
WR Cooper Kupp reaches deal with Seahawks
SportsMar. 15
WR Cooper Kupp reaches deal with Seahawks
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy