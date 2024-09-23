PULLMAN — Isaiah Watts has played his last game at Washington State.

The sophomore guard announced as much Tuesday evening on social media, saying he’s entering the transfer portal after two seasons at WSU. Out for 10 games with a hand injury this year, Watts averaged 11 points per game on 35% shooting from outside, starting 17 games.

When WSU takes on Georgetown in the first round of the College Basketball Crown tournament on March 31, the Cougs will be without Watts, who surged onto the scene with several timely shots as a freshman, including a 3-pointer to topple Drake in the NCAA Tournament. He shot just 39% from the field this season.

“This decision was not easy,” Watts said on social media. “I have nothing but love for my teammates, my coaches and everyone else who has supported me along the way.”

A Seattle native, Watts went scoreless in his final game at WSU, a loss to San Francisco in the West Coast Conference Tournament quarterfinals earlier this month. It was his only scoreless game of the year. He scored in double figures 13 times, including a career-high 22 points against Eastern Washington and two 20-point outings.

The transfer portal officially opens on Monday, but plenty of players across the country have announced their intentions to enter. Watts is the first from WSU to do so.

After the Cougars’ loss to the Dons, WSU coach David Riley said Watts “had a tough week. He’s been with his family a lot. It wasn’t his best offensive game, but he gave us a lot of fight, and he played winning basketball.” On Saturday, Watts’ grandfather, former Seattle SuperSonics standout Slick Watts, died at the age of 73.