Pete Kaligis got choked up when recounting his first message to the team as Washington State’s acting head football coach the day after former coach Jake Dickert left Pullman for Wake Forest just over a week prior to the Cougars’ bowl game.

“My message to them was, I know who we are. We’re going to play this game, and I’m going to give you everything that I have in the next nine days, that when you look back in 10 years, you’ll go, ‘Wow, that was a very special time and I didn’t even realize it,’” Kaligis said Thursday. “I just love them so much. I want them to have everything. I want them to have everything in the next eight days.”

The Cougars (8-4) play No. 21 Syracuse at 5 p.m. Dec. 27 in the DirecTV Holiday Bowl (FOX) at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego.

In addition to losing a head coach, offensive and defensive coordinators and three position coaches, WSU has 25 student-athletes in the transfer portal, including 12 starters as of Thursday evening.

WSU athletic director Anne McCoy said in a Wednesday news conference via Zoom that the school will not pull out of the Holiday Bowl.

“We are not pulling out. We are very committed to playing in the DirecTV Holiday Bowl,” McCoy said. “We stood before a room full of motivated football student-athletes who can’t wait to get on the field against Syracuse and represent Washington State University and to finish what they started, and to send those seniors off with the bowl game that they deserve.”

Dickert left WSU to take the helm of the Wake Forest football program on Wednesday, a position vacated by 11-year coach Dave Clawson two days prior. However, Wake Forest’s search began about a week in advance of Clawson’s formal resignation.

The Cougs started the season 8-1 with a chance at the College Football Playoff before losing three straight games by a combined seven points, including a 15-14 senior night loss to Wyoming.

McCoy said that Dickert informed her that he was leaving WSU at 7:45 Wednesday morning, 15 minutes prior to informing his team.

McCoy said Dickert had attempted to call her about an hour beforehand and that she had heard “inklings” of the move the evening prior.

Sophomore running back Djouvensky Schlenbaker said that a teammate mentioned the news on their drive to practice on Wednesday morning.

“He said something about it and I was like “Okay, like, dang, that sucks,’” Schlenbaker said. “But it’s the people in the facility that you got to care for more. Like, we love coaches and everything. They’re great people. But gotta love the brothers.”

National media outlets reported Dickert’s WSU departure early Wednesday morning and the former Cougar coach informed his team of his decision about two hours after news had leaked.

“I was initially a little surprised,” WSU senior edge Andrew Edson said. “This program keeps moving forward. We’ve seen worse in our time here, throughout these four years. So at the end of the day, it’s part of college football now.”

McCoy selected Kaligis, WSU’s defensive line coach and a former national champion Washington Husky, toserve as acting head coach.