WSU QB Mateer plans on entering NCAA transfer portal

According to CougFan.com, this is Mateer's message: "I want you guys to hear it from me, after talking with my family this weekend. We all decided it was best to take one of the opportunities that's been offered to me by another school. Which means I won't be able to play in the bowl game. I love y'all boys and I'm sorry I couldn't finish this thing out with y'all at the end of this month. Thank you for making me the man I am and helping me get to this point. Love you guys." John Mateer 9:06 p.m.

The Cougars are set to play Syracuse in the Holiday Bowl at San Diego on Dec. 27.

Mateer went 224-for-347 passing this season for 3,139 yards, 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also led the Cougars in rushing with 826 yards and 15 TDs on 178 carries.