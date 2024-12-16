Sections
SportsDecember 16, 2024

WSU QB Mateer plans on entering NCAA transfer portal

Mateer went 224-for-347 passing this season for 3,139 yards, 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions

Sports staff
Washington State quarterback John Mateer talks with Washington State wide receiver Kyle Maxwell after the game against San Jose State on Sept. 20 at Gesa Field in Pullman.
Washington State quarterback John Mateer talks with Washington State wide receiver Kyle Maxwell after the game against San Jose State on Sept. 20 at Gesa Field in Pullman.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune

John Mateer, who put up big numbers this fall while leading the Washington State football team to an 8-4 record and a berth in the Holiday Bowl, has entered the NCAA transfer portal and intends to leave Pullman, according to online reports.

The website 247sports.com shows that the 6-foot-1, 219-pound sophomore quarterback from Little Elm, Texas, entered the transfer portal Monday morning. The blog CougFan.com is reporting that Mateer sent a message to his WSU teammates in a player-only chat saying he is departing.

According to CougFan.com, this is Mateer's message: "I want you guys to hear it from me, after talking with my family this weekend. We all decided it was best to take one of the opportunities that's been offered to me by another school. Which means I won't be able to play in the bowl game. I love y'all boys and I'm sorry I couldn't finish this thing out with y'all at the end of this month. Thank you for making me the man I am and helping me get to this point. Love you guys." John Mateer 9:06 p.m.

The Cougars are set to play Syracuse in the Holiday Bowl at San Diego on Dec. 27.

Mateer went 224-for-347 passing this season for 3,139 yards, 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also led the Cougars in rushing with 826 yards and 15 TDs on 178 carries.

