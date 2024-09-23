LC Ice Arena is in jeopardy.

The board of LC Ice Arena in Lewiston came to the conclusion at the beginning of the year that the chiller, which keeps the ice cool, has gotten too tough to maintain, so it is time to replace or repair it.

The Lewis Clark Amateur Hockey Association realized it needed to start a big fundraising effort to keep LC Ice Arena alive.

So it created an event called “Save LC Ice,” an all-day open house event Saturday at the arena that will have food trucks, live music, games, free skating for all, adult beverages and a hockey game between the Washington State and University of Idaho club programs.

Festivities will begin at noon with the puck drop for the hockey game set for 6 p.m. Tickets for the game are $15 and can be purchased in advance at lcaha.com or in person at the rink. The website also has a form for those who want to donate directly to the arena.

Andrea Jolliff is part of the arena’s chiller committee and is helping put together the fundraising event. She said that LC Ice Arena is very important to the community and that’s why they need to keep it alive.

“The chiller committee is comprised of parents who got together and decided this is a really meaningful thing,” Jolliff said. “We can see how important it is for our community. The people that know about it absolutely love it, and we can see how important it is for our kids and how much they enjoy it.”

The chiller acts like a generator to maintain the ice, but it is 37 years old and is not working very well, Jolliff said. The overall cost of a new or used chiller ranges from $450,000-$600,000.

With no more chiller, comes no more ice rink.