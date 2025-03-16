WSU women’s hoops earns WNIT invite

It’s March, and the Cougars are not quite done playing basketball just yet.

For the fifth straight year, the Washington State women’s basketball team earned a postseason berth. WSU will participate in the Women’s National Invitation Tournament.

The Cougars are one of 48 teams selected for the 27-year-old tournament. The complete bracket and matchups will be released on Monday.

The first round will begin on Thursday.

“Achieving a spot in a postseason tournament is a yearly goal for our team,” WSU coach Kamie Ethridge said. “I am thrilled that we have earned selection into the Women’s National Invitational Tournament. The WNIT is a long-standing, prestigious tournament."

While WSU failed to make waves in its inaugural season in the West Coast Conference, Ethridge’s program kept the longest postseason streak in program history alive with a 20-13 overall season, which included two wins over eventual WCC tournament champion Oregon State.