Runaway Moscow teenager returns home safely

Sheriff asks for help locating missing Latah County resident

The Latah County Sheriff’s Office has asked the public for information on a Latah County resident officials are trying to locate.

Capt. Shane Anderson told the Moscow-Pullman Daily News on Monday afternoon that the sheriff’s office is trying to find information on a homeless man last seen at the Scenic 6 Park in Potlatch. Anderson said authorities are not yet ready to release his name, but they want to check on his status. Anderson said the man is not considered missing, but police are worried about his safety in the cold weather.

“We just want to check on him to make sure he’s OK,” Anderson said.