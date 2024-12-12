Sections
Local News
December 12, 2024

Runaway Moscow teenager returns home safely

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
story image illustation

Sheriff asks for help locating missing Latah County resident

The Latah County Sheriff’s Office has asked the public for information on a Latah County resident officials are trying to locate.

Capt. Shane Anderson told the Moscow-Pullman Daily News on Monday afternoon that the sheriff’s office is trying to find information on a homeless man last seen at the Scenic 6 Park in Potlatch. Anderson said authorities are not yet ready to release his name, but they want to check on his status. Anderson said the man is not considered missing, but police are worried about his safety in the cold weather.

“We just want to check on him to make sure he’s OK,” Anderson said.

The man was last seen wearing all black rain gear.

Anyone with information is asked to call (208) 882-2216.

The sheriff’s office was also looking for information over the weekend on a Moscow teenager who reportedly ran away from home.

On Tuesday morning, the sheriff’s office reported 17-year-old Amillya Riggs came back home safely. The office also apologized for initially labeling Riggs as a missing person, which was based on earlier information authorities had.

Anderson told the Daily News on Monday afternoon that Riggs ran away from home, but there was nothing to indicate she was in danger. He said Riggs had continued to post on social media.

