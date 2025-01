Latah County Sheriff's Sgt. Greg Pannell works at the scene of a one-car crash north of Moscow on Tuesday. The motorist was driving east on O'Donell Road when he hit a washboard section of road, fishtailed in the gravel and slid into the ditch, where the vehicle tipped onto its side. The driver was treated at the scene by EMTs from the Moscow Volunteer Fire Department. Geoff Crimmins/Daily News