San Francisco 49ers fan Ben Baker, center, of San Diego, reacts after watching Baltimore Ravens safety Ed Reed intercept a pass thrown by 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick during the first half of Super Bowl XLVII while watching the game at My Office Bar and Grill on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2013, in Pullman. Baker is a senior at Washington State University, studying sports management. Dean Hare/Daily News