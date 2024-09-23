Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
AnnouncementsNovember 9, 2024

100th birthday: Perry Krisher

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
story image illustation

The family of Perry E. Krisher, of Lewiston, will honor him with a family gathering to celebrate his 100th birthday.

He was born Nov. 12, 1924, in Massillon, Ohio, to Edwin and Olive Krisher and was raised on a dairy farm.

After his 1942 graduation from Jackson High School in Massillon, he served during World War II for 26 months in the U.S. Army, first stationed in Hawaii with a mortar squad. He later was selected to serve as a member of Gen. Douglas MacArthur’s honor guard at the American Embassy in Tokyo during the post-war occupation from 1945 to 1946.

He and Betty Jean Kaufman were married Jan. 1, 1948, in Covington, Ky.

He graduated from Kent State University in Ohio with a degree in accounting and was employed by Nationwide Insurance Co. for 34 years. In Columbus, Ohio, he worked as an accountant for the company, and then in insurance sales in Burley, Idaho. In 1980, he moved to Lewiston where he also worked in insurance sales. He retired from the company in 1983.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

His wife died in 2008.

He was a member of several civic organizations including the U.S. Junior Chamber (Jaycees) in Westernville, Ohio, Nationwide Toastmasters Club in Columbus and Boy Scout Troop 185 Council in Dublin, Ohio. He also volunteered for Interlink in Clarkston, Valley Meals on Wheels and Habitat for Humanity in Lewiston.

In his younger years, he was active in barbershop music groups including Lewis-Clark Confluence of Note and Valley Singers of Clarkston.

He is a member of the Congregational-Presbyterian Church of Lewiston.

After the deaths of their spouses, he and June Eisenbrei became companions. She died in 2017.

He has one son, three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Two sons have died.

Related
AnnouncementsNov. 2
90th birthday: Louise Beavert
AnnouncementsSep. 28
50th anniversary: Kenneth and Barbara Clark
AnnouncementsSep. 28
Wedding: Logan-Greene
AnnouncementsSep. 7
50th: Marvin McCain and Jane Wardrop
Related
Wilma Mercer Howell, 85
AnnouncementsAug. 17
Wilma Mercer Howell, 85
75th: Billy and Katie Greer
AnnouncementsMay 25
75th: Billy and Katie Greer
50th: Dan and Sally Weaver
AnnouncementsMay 25
50th: Dan and Sally Weaver
Ron Andrews, 90
AnnouncementsMay 18
Ron Andrews, 90
Joan Hanson, 90
AnnouncementsMay 18
Joan Hanson, 90
Marie Eier, 97
AnnouncementsMay 18
Marie Eier, 97
Janice Horne, 90
AnnouncementsAug. 23, 2020
Janice Horne, 90
60th: Janet and Andy Longeteig
AnnouncementsAug. 23, 2020
60th: Janet and Andy Longeteig
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy