NorthwestFebruary 28, 2025

2 cats infected with bird flu in Washington after eating raw pet food

Amanda Zhou Seattle Times

Two domestic cats have become infected with bird flu after the owners reported feeding their cats potentially contaminated raw pet food, the Washington state Department of Agriculture said Wednesday.

The two indoor cats with confirmed cases of avian flu are in Snohomish and King counties. One has been euthanized due to the severity of the illness, and the other is being treated by a veterinarian, the department said.

Both owners said they had fed their cats Wild Coast Raw pet food, which the department had warned has been contaminated with bird flu. Indoor cats in Oregon also became ill from eating it.

Common symptoms of bird flu in cats include tiredness, low appetite, fever, hypothermia, pneumonia, neurological abnormalities and upper respiratory infection, according to the department.

If a pet has consumed this product and has those symptoms, the department urged owners to contact their veterinarian immediately and inform the clinic before arriving.

According to the department, there have been no documented cases of a human contracting bird flu from an infected cat or contaminated raw pet foods. The current strain of bird flu is considered low risk to the public, though those with regular contact with infected animals or contaminated raw pet food face a higher risk.

“This is a difficult situation, we love our pets, and it’s devastating when they fall ill,” said WSDA field veterinarian Zac Turner in a news release. “If your cat is showing symptoms, consult a veterinarian as soon as possible.”

