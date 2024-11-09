20 Years Ago

“I knew a lot of people who loved to come down here, except it was too cold,” said Larry Kopczynski of Lewiston. “Now they don’t have that excuse.”

The dedication of the fireplace Nov. 20 will mark the Winter Spirit committee’s 10th year of high-tech decorating at Locomotive Park.

ASOTIN — The city of Asotin won’t have to make any personnel cuts next year, but money is going to be tight, officials predicted.

At this week’s Asotin City Council meeting, officials discussed how they’ll make ends meet without the money a levy lid lift would have generated for police and fire services. Lid lifts allow a city to increase its highest lawful levy by more than 1 percent, but voters rejected the lid lift in the Nov. 2 election.

The city is moving forward with plans to establish its own police department, but several expenses wound up on the chopping block, including new benches slated for city parks, travel for the city clerk and equipment for the fire department.