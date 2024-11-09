Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
The ScoopNovember 9, 2024

20 Years Ago

Moscow-Pullman Daily News

From the

Lewiston Tribune

Nov. 10, 2004

This winter, an outdoor gas fireplace, a professional sound system and a fresh apple pies center will become permanent fixtures at Lewiston’s Locomotive Park.

The fireplace may be the only one of its kind in the Northwest.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

“I knew a lot of people who loved to come down here, except it was too cold,” said Larry Kopczynski of Lewiston. “Now they don’t have that excuse.”

The dedication of the fireplace Nov. 20 will mark the Winter Spirit committee’s 10th year of high-tech decorating at Locomotive Park.

———

ASOTIN — The city of Asotin won’t have to make any personnel cuts next year, but money is going to be tight, officials predicted.

At this week’s Asotin City Council meeting, officials discussed how they’ll make ends meet without the money a levy lid lift would have generated for police and fire services. Lid lifts allow a city to increase its highest lawful levy by more than 1 percent, but voters rejected the lid lift in the Nov. 2 election.

The city is moving forward with plans to establish its own police department, but several expenses wound up on the chopping block, including new benches slated for city parks, travel for the city clerk and equipment for the fire department.

Related
The ScoopNov. 9
60 Years Ago
The ScoopNov. 9
Northwest Bestsellers
The ScoopNov. 9
Club Notes
The ScoopNov. 9
40 Years Ago
Related
Tropical plants facing winter blues?
The ScoopNov. 9
Tropical plants facing winter blues?
PHOTOS: Decision 2024
The ScoopNov. 9
PHOTOS: Decision 2024
The ScoopNov. 9
Top Ten
The ScoopNov. 9
Honor Roll
Important info about recent E. coli outbreak and onions
The ScoopNov. 2
Important info about recent E. coli outbreak and onions
Protect those fall-planted bulbs over winter
The ScoopNov. 2
Protect those fall-planted bulbs over winter
What’s in a name? Look to history for some ‘olde’ dog monikers
The ScoopNov. 2
What’s in a name? Look to history for some ‘olde’ dog monikers
PHOTOS: Autumnal bright colors dazzle
The ScoopNov. 2
PHOTOS: Autumnal bright colors dazzle
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy