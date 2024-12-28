20 Years Ago

Prairie-River Library District branches in Lapwai, Kooskia, Nezperce, Winchester, Culdesac and Peck will upgrade their connections to cyberspace with a $42,500 grant from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

The grants help libraries provide free public-access computing. The libraries will change from modem-based connections to dedicated, high-speed connections. In addition, the grant will pay for training for librarians on a variety of technology-related services.

The district is partnering with CompuNet to provide wireless access at some of its branches. To offset the continued maintenance costs of the upgrade, the district is seeking community partners interested in receiving wireless service.